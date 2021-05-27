IRC Announcement

Since its beginnings, the Fedora Project has used the freenode IRC network for our project communications. Due to a variety of recent changes to that network, the Fedora Project is moving our IRC communications to Libera.Chat.

If you are a current IRC user, please go and register your nick(s) on Libera.Chat ( https://libera.chat/guides/registration#registering ) and rejoin the #fedora related channels you wish to. You can take this opportunity to choose a new secure password and make sure you are connecting via SSL. There is good documentation about choosing an IRC client at https://libera.chat/guides/clients

If you are a Matrix user, we ask for your patience as we get bridges setup on the new network. If you were joined to rooms via the generic freenode bridge, you will need to leave them and rejoin the fedora rooms in matrix (which will be plumbed with the Libera channels)

As of 2021-05-28 our official IRC presence is on irc.libera.chat.

Many Fedora channels have moved over and are ready on Libera.Chat. However, less-used channels have not be automatically setup. If you need a specific #fedora-* IRC channel setup, please file a ticket at https://pagure.io/irc requesting the channel.

New channels should have the same name as they did on freenode. For example: #fedora, #fedora-admin, #fedora-devel, and #fedora-join.

If you would like a fedora IRC ‘cloak’ you can request it at:

https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/LiberaCloaks

(an IRC cloak obfuscates your client host address and shows ‘fedora’ instead). Please note that cloaks are not foolproof, there are ways for people to still get your IP, but they do make it more difficult for people to obtain your IP.

Also, look for upcoming exciting announcements around Fedora’s Matrix presence.