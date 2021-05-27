IRC Announcement

Since its beginnings, the Fedora Project has used the freenode IRC network for our project communications. Due to a variety of recent changes to that network, the Fedora Project is moving our IRC communications to Libera.Chat.
If you are a current IRC user, please go and register your nick(s) on Libera.Chat ( https://libera.chat/guides/registration#registering ) and rejoin the #fedora related channels you wish to. You can take this opportunity to choose a new secure password and make sure you are connecting via SSL. There is good documentation about choosing an IRC client at https://libera.chat/guides/clients
If you are a Matrix user, we ask for your patience as we get bridges setup on the new network. If you were joined to rooms via the generic freenode bridge, you will need to leave them and rejoin the fedora rooms in matrix (which will be plumbed with the Libera channels)
As of 2021-05-28 our official IRC presence is on irc.libera.chat.
Many Fedora channels have moved over and are ready on Libera.Chat. However, less-used channels have not be automatically setup. If you need a specific #fedora-* IRC channel setup, please file a ticket at https://pagure.io/irc requesting the channel.
New channels should have the same name as they did on freenode. For example: #fedora, #fedora-admin, #fedora-devel, and #fedora-join.
If you would like a fedora IRC ‘cloak’ you can request it at:
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/LiberaCloaks
(an IRC cloak obfuscates your client host address and shows ‘fedora’ instead). Please note that cloaks are not foolproof, there are ways for people to still get your IP, but they do make it more difficult for people to obtain your IP.
Also, look for upcoming exciting announcements around Fedora’s Matrix presence.
Eduard Lucena
The registering link is not a link (I mean, is not broken, it’s just text instead of a link)
Gregory Bartholomew
Either I’m not seeing what you are referring to or someone already fixed it?
Nick Bebout
I fixed it shortly after seeing Eduard’s comment.
Ralf
Hiding your own IP address seems to be a difficult undertaking, Haven’t tried Spam Assassin, but there seems to be a functionality to obfuscate the sender address of “Not Delivered” messages in the case you want to block messages from a particular sender, but you like to inform the sender about your blocking effort, without revealing your own IP-address.
Al Dunsmuir
It appears that #fedora-mate was not moved over to Libera.Chat
Yeeun
What was the reason for the move? Freenode gets used by the OpenSource community for 23 years now.
Did some political extremist snowflake get offended by something again?
Eric Hopper
I found the move extremely disappointing as I found the original Freenode staff to be obstructionist bureaucrats who liked the power they had and used it to punish and were reluctant to help people. Which was in great contrast to how the staff of Freenode now acts.
I vastly prefer Freenode now, and no matter which channel Fedora considers ‘official’, I will continue to frequent the one on Freenode.
Olaf
The owner of Freenode Ltd. has taken over the irc network. The old staff did not like this. It is questionable, in my opinion, if Freenode Ltd. legally owns the network. It would be expensive to litigate and figure this out. So the old freenode staff, volunteers mostly, have quit Freenode and have started Libera.Chat.
The new administrators of Freenode have taken control of hundreds channels from certain open source projects (e.g. Ubuntu, Gentoo, Wikipedia Foundation). Many of which were thinking or planning to move to another network. So many open source projects, either by forced or by choice, are moving from Freenode.
Fedora has decided to make the move as well. I believe Fedora has had a good relationship with the old Freenode staff, so they have moved to Libera.Chat. Some projects are moving to OFTC or abandoning IRC entirely.
tatata
On the top of the message i see
Posted by <a href=”https://fedoramagazine.org/author/nb/” title=”Posts by Nick Bebout” class=”author url fn” rel=”author”>Nick Bebout</a> on May 27, 2021
Instead of “Posted by Nick Bebout on May 27, 2021”.
Sorry if i spammed, UI is a bit awkward to me (qutebrowser).