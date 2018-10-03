Introducing Swift on Fedora

Swift is a general-purpose programming language built using a modern approach to safety, performance, and software design patterns. It aims to be the best language for a variety of programming projects, ranging from systems programming to desktop applications and scaling up to cloud services. Read more about it and how to try it out in Fedora.
Safe, Fast, Expressive
Like many modern programming languages, Swift was designed to be safer than C-based languages. For example, variables are always initialized before they can be used. Arrays and integers are checked for overflow. Memory is automatically managed.
Swift puts intent right in the syntax. To declare a variable, use the var keyword. To declare a constant, use let.
Swift also guarantees that objects can never be nil; in fact, trying to use an object known to be nil will cause a compile-time error. When using a nil value is appropriate, it supports a mechanism called optionals. An optional may contain nil, but is safely unwrapped using the ? operator.
Some additional features include:
- Closures unified with function pointers
- Tuples and multiple return values
- Generics
- Fast and concise iteration over a range or collection
- Structs that support methods, extensions, and protocols
- Functional programming patterns, e.g., map and filter
- Powerful error handling built-in
- Advanced control flow with do, guard, defer, and repeat keywords
Try Swift out
Swift is available in Fedora 28 under then package name swift-lang. Once installed, run swift and the REPL console starts up.
$ swift Welcome to Swift version 4.2 (swift-4.2-RELEASE). Type :help for assistance. 1> let greeting="Hello world!" greeting: String = "Hello world!" 2> print(greeting) Hello world! 3> greeting = "Hello universe!" error: repl.swift:3:10: error: cannot assign to value: 'greeting' is a 'let' constant greeting = "Hello universe!" ~~~~~~~~ ^ 3>
Swift has a growing community, and in particular, a work group dedicated to making it an efficient and effective server-side programming language. Be sure to visit its home page for more ways to get involved.
Photo by Uillian Vargas on Unsplash.
Lan
Swift is almost useless on linux-based operating system without a way to create iOS and macOS applications. 🙁
Paul W. Frields
@Lan: Swift is used in scientific applications as well, independently of iOS and MacOS.
Cris
What are the benefits of Swift over Julia? It was a rhetorical question. I understand that it’s good to have alternatives but I don’t see this expanding beyond the Apple ecosystem. Just another FireWire®
Ray Scott
I don’t think Apple have ever had the intention of porting their frameworks to Linux. I believe Swift support on Linux is intended to be used for writing backend services, but even that’s not possible I imagine without Apple’s Foundation module.
Link Dupont
The Swift binary distribution from swift.org and the source code distribution available on GitHub include an implementation of the Foundation module. From the README:
Fedora’s swift-lang package includes this module.
Ron Olson
The Linux version of Swift includes the Foundation framework, along with Dispatch (GCD on MacOS) and, specifically for Linux, Glibc.
Ron Olson
My use of Swift on Linux has been to test out code, algorithms, etc.; I can log into a powerful 16-core Linux box and use multithreaded Swift code without dealing with my much older, and much slower, Mac.
M Leslie Satenstein
As far as I know from what I read about recent C compilers, uninitialized pointers and arrays are Nulled. Numbers (int, a char, float, are set to zero at function prologue.
My gcc C compiler tells me about a variable’s first use before being set.
If not C, I would still use C. The human brain knows better how to manage memory allocations.