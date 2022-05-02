Improvements to Fedora Docs

The Docs team is experiencing a new burst of energy. As part of this, we have several big improvements to the Fedora Docs site that we want to share.
Searchable docs
For years, readers have asked for search. We have a lot of documentation on the site, but you sometimes struggle to find what you’re looking for. With the new search feature, you can search the entire Fedora Documentation content.
Lunr.js powers the search. This means your browser downloads the index and does the search locally. The advantage is that there are no external dependencies: searches send nothing to a remote server and there is no external Javascript required. The downside is that the index has to be downloaded before search is available. Although we compress the index, if you’re on a slower connection, you may experience delays.
While the search is a major improvement, it’s not perfect. The search tool is not aware of the context of your search and can’t offer “do you mean _ ?” suggestions. Also, because many pages have similar titles, you can’t always tell which page has the information you’re looking for. We’re looking into adding more context to the page titles and working with teams to make titles more useful.
Stable “latest” URL
Many times when you link to a page on Fedora Docs, you don’t care about the version number. For example, if you’re writing a blog post that links to the Installation Guide, you’d rather it go to the Installation Guide for the latest version. If you don’t actively update your links to Fedora Docs, they grow stale over time.
We recently added a stable /latest URL for release docs. For example, https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora/latest/ points to the Fedora Linux 35 documentation. When we release Fedora Linux 36, soon, that URL will point to F36 documentation. You can use this stable URL when you want to target the latest released version and only use specific versions in the URL when the version matters.
Redesigning the site
Over the next few months, we’re working on a two-pronged approach to documentation. First, we want the user documentation to better reflect the changes in the Fedora distribution over the last few years. In the meantime, there are great differences in terms of installation and administration, which makes uniform guides difficult to write. In fact, most Editions now have their own installation guide. As a first step, we will split the current installation guide into a guide describing where to find the installation guide for the appropriate Edition. It will also include a generic description of Anaconda that Editions can link to or include text parts. We expect to be able to connect the customization during the Fedora Linux 37 development cycle. As a next step, we will revise the Administration Guide and Quick Docs.
In addition, the Docs team will be selecting an Outreachy intern to work on a redesign of the site. This will include both the graphical design of the user interface as well as improving the information architecture of the site. We want to make it easier for you to find exactly what you’re looking for.
Help wanted
Just like the rest of Fedora, the Docs team is a community effort. We welcome new contributors. You can join us in the #docs tag on Fedora Discussion or in #docs on Fedora Chat.
If you see an issue on any Fedora Docs page, you can click the bug icon on the top of the page to report an issue. Or click the edit icon to submit a correction!
Kappa Wingman
‘Lunr.js powers the search.’
But the search index is large. https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/search-index.js
22 MB uncompressed and 6MB compressed (gzip) to be sent over the internet. The user may only do a few search but 6MB to be loaded (even for users that don’t use search).
Consider using Aloglia Search or MeiliSearch.
Peter Boy
We decided about the search engine along various criteria. One of them was (and is) we don’t want to use a third party search service with all these potential hassles of data protection, tracking, malpractice, etc. We do not want to expose our users to any risk. So it has to be self-hosted. In the end, we ended up with Lunar.js, mainly because it is supported and built in by Antora, the CMS. This makes many things easier and is feasible with our available resources.
Currently, we use an early version and expect a lot of improvement coming, specifically with regard to the efficiency of the download. So, we knew about that weakness and decided to put up with it in the overall context as a temporary limitation.
Kappa Wingman
I see.
By the way, MeiliSearch (backend)is open source and can be self hosted.
May be turn off the telemetry before use.
https://docs.meilisearch.com/learn/what_is_meilisearch/telemetry.html
For front end (loaded in client browser), MeiliSearch has the docsSearchbar.JS.
Lucas
Great improvements! Congratulations to the team involved.
Jon Snow
I think it would be better to provide a server sided search instead of a Lunr.js local browser search.
Apart from better search performance, Fedora will also gain the ability to analyse logs of search queries from users to improve the documentation and to find areas of improvement based on the “most queries” and queries that have 0 results.
Peter Boy
Well, probably, besides the fact, that in “… Fedora will also gain the ability to analyse …” the “will” is a nice abbreviation for “could possibly, in a distant, indeterminable future” 🙂
It is not just a side by side comparison of desirable technical features. The Antora/Lunr.js search was and is the best solution we could implement and can maintain with our currently available resources. And the vast majority of our users experience tremendous improvement.
Folks, it’s not just a matter of all the many beautiful things that are out there. The electricity doesn’t just come out of the socket. It’s primarily a matter of the input we want to feed in as a community.