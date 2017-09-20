Pipewire — a new project of underlying Linux infrastructure to handle multimedia better — has just been officially launched. The project’s main goal is to improve the handling of both audio and video. Additionally, Pipewire introduces a security model to allow easy interaction with multimedia devices from containerized and sandboxed applications, i.e. Flatpak apps.

The Pipewire website clearly states the goals of the project:

PipeWire is a project that aims to greatly improve handling of audio and video under Linux. It aims to support the usecases currently handled by both PulseAudio and Jack and at the same time provide same level of powerful handling of Video input and output. It also introduces a security model that makes interacting with audio and video devices from containerized applications easy, with supporting Flatpak applications being the primary goal. Alongside Wayland and Flatpak we expect PipeWire to provide a core building block for the future of Linux application development.

An initial version of Pipewire is available now in the Fedora 27 prereleases. This initial version only uses Pipewire for video, not audio. Check out the announcement post by Christian Schaller, as well as the Pipewire website for general information about the project, and the Pipewire Wiki for the documentation.