How to rebase to Fedora Linux 36 on Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 36 on your Fedora Silverblue system (these instructions are similar for Fedora Kinoite), this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
Prior to actually doing the rebase to Fedora Linux 36, you should apply any pending updates. Enter the following in the terminal:
$ rpm-ostree update
or install updates through GNOME Software and reboot.
Rebasing using GNOME Software
GNOME Software shows you that there is new version of Fedora Linux available on the Updates screen.
First thing you need to do is download the new image, so click on the Download button. This will take some time. When it’s done you will see that the update is ready to install.
Click on the Restart & Upgrade button. This step will take only a few moments and the computer will be restarted at the end. After restart you will end up in new and shiny release of Fedora Linux 36. Easy, isn’t it?
Rebasing using terminal
If you prefer to do everything in a terminal, then this part of the guide is for you.
Rebasing to Fedora Linux 36 using the terminal is easy. First, check if the 36 branch is available:
$ ostree remote refs fedora
You should see the following in the output:
fedora:fedora/36/x86_64/silverblue
If you want to pin the current deployment (this deployment will stay as option in GRUB until you remove it), you can do it by running:
$ sudo ostree admin pin 0
To remove the pinned deployment use the following command:
$ sudo ostree admin pin --unpin 2
where 2 is the position in the $rpm-ostree status
Next, rebase your system to the Fedora Linux 36 branch.
$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/36/x86_64/silverblue
Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora Linux 36.
How to roll back
If anything bad happens—for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora Linux 36 at all—it’s easy to go back. Pick the previous entry in the GRUB menu at boot (if you don’t see it, try to press ESC during boot), and your system will start in its previous state before switching to Fedora Linux 36. To make this change permanent, use the following command:
$ rpm-ostree rollback
That’s it. Now you know how to rebase Fedora Silverblue to Fedora Linux 36 and roll back. So why not do it today?
Anon Ymous
SilverBlue IS the best for a number of security and stability reasons. I do not even feel at home with fedora workstation any more!!! .SilverBlue seems right and feels at home. They said long ago that Silverblue and workstation will eventually merge because SilverBlue is the future. I made the future now by switching to SilverBlue. For any new people who wonder if you would like SilverBlue…trust me, run it for a while and you will find a new os home!!!! Learn how to do an ostree update and rollback- and realize that having to reboot your system for changes is a GOOD thing. You either get security or convenience- it is the trade off. It takes a while to get used to it… but you will never look back. If you never tried SB yet, do it!!!
Bill Chatfield
My experience is that containerized applications fail to function because they’re restricted from accessing the parts of the system that they need. For example, Intellij can’t access /usr/lib/jvm where the Java virtual machines are. It is possible to take a good idea like containerization too far, like containerizing the whole operating system. I want the parts of my operating system to be able to work together, not be restricted from working together. Can you imagine if bash was not allowed to access grep, cut, sed, or less? It is also increasing complexity without a sufficient benefit.
Steven Rosenberg
I use IntelliJ in Silverblue — the IDE downloads its own JDK.
However I agree that one of the missing pieces in Silverblue is some kind of bridge between Flatpak applications and Toolbox containers so apps like IDEs can access containerized compilers and interpreters.
I’m trying to work this out with Distrobox instead of Toolbox. I think it’s doable.
Chris McCallum
Good system. Good for dumb people like me, however, needs more automation in the gui, less term… linux for the elderly and the mentally challenged.
Point the clicky thing here to make sure you don’t break anything.
Well writen, thanks.
Chris
Still wondering the target user base for silverblue is.