How to publish your content using GitHub Pages and Jekyll

In this article, we are going to see how to use GitHub Pages and Jekyll to create a static web site or blog on Fedora. Whether you are a developer, administrator, or technical writer you can use GitHub pages and Jekyll to create your blog or site.

Understanding GitHub Pages and Jekyll

You can create public web pages using GitHub, These are called GitHub Pages. Jekyll is a ruby gem, that is used to create a static site. GitHub Pages team up well with Jekyll. You can use Jekyll to publish your static site or a blog.

Prerequisites

Before installing Jekyll, perform the following commands:

Install ruby and dependencies:

$ sudo dnf install ruby ruby-devel openssl-devel redhat-rpm-config @development-tools $ sudo dnf install gcc-c++ $ sudo Gem install commonmarker -v ‘0.17.13’ --source ‘https://rubygems.org/’

2. Install bundler:

$ sudo gem install bundler

3. Initialize the bundle:

$ bundle init

4. Add parameter gem ‘unf_ext’ in Gemfile at the bottom of the file.

Setting up Git

Follow instructions here to install and set up git.

Creating your repository for your site

You must have your repository before creating your own site. Perform the following instructions to create your repository:

Login to GitHub. Navigate and click ‘+‘. Select the account from the drop-down menu. Give a name to your repository. It must be in username.github.io format. Select Public or Private option. Click checkbox Add a README file. Click Create repository.

Creating your own site

Perform the following instructions to create your site:

Create a folder to store your source files generated for your site.

$ mkdir my-jekyll-site

2. Change the directory to the newly created directory:

$ cd my-jekyll-site

3. Initialize the Git repository you created:

$ git init <username>.github.io

4. Add your repository as a remote:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/username/repository.git

5. Change the directory to your repository name:

$ cd your-repo-name

6. Create publishing source and change the directory to the publishing source:

$ mkdir publishing-source $ cd publishing-source

7. Create Jekyll site:

$ jekyll new --skip-bundle .

8. Open Gemfile that Jekyll created.

9. Comment out the line starting with gem “jekyll” by adding # at the start of the line.

10. Edit the line starting with # gem "github-pages" as follows.

$ gem "github-pages", "~> GITHUB-PAGES-VERSION", group: :jekyll_plugins

GITHUB-PAGES-VERSION is the latest version of the github-pages gem.

11. Save the changes and close the Gemfile.

12. Run the following command:

$ bundle install

13. Open and edit _config.yml with the following parameters:

domain: my-site.github.io # if you want to force HTTPS, specify the domain without the http at the start, e.g. example.com url: https://my-site.github.io # the base hostname and protocol for your site, e.g. http://example.com baseurl: /REPOSITORY-NAME/ # place folder name if the site is served in a subfolder

14. Example _config.yml file:

title: Getting Started with Owncloud email: sdudhgao@redhat.com description: >- # this means to ignore newlines until "baseurl:" Owncloud is an open-source file sync, share and content collaboration software that lets teams work on data easily from anywhere, on any device. It provides access to your data through a web interface while providing a platform to view, sync and share across devices easily. baseurl: "" # the subpath of your site, e.g. /blog url: "https://xenolinux.github.io/" # the base hostname & protocol for your site, e.g. http://example.com twitter_username: jekyllrb github_username: jekyll # Build settings theme: minima plugins: - jekyll-feed - jekyll-titles-from-headings titles_from_headings: enabled: true strip_title: true collections: true

15. Add your file and commit the changes you made.

$ git add . $ git commit -m "commit changes"

16. Push the changes.

$ git push -u origin <branch>

Replace your branch name with <branch>

Setting a publishing source for your site

Navigate to your site’s repository and click Settings –> Pages. Navigate to GitHub Pages and select None or Branch from the dowp-down menu list. Click Save.

Your site is published!

Here is the site and repository example:

Jekyll Site: https://xenolinux.github.io/Quickstart.html

Repository: https://github.com/xenolinux/xenolinux.github.io