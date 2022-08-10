Hibernation in Fedora Workstation

Posted by on August 10, 2022 16 Comments

This article walks you through the manual setup for hibernation in Fedora Linux 36 Workstation using BTRFS and is based on a gist by eloylp on github.

Goal and Rationale

Hibernation stores the current runtime state of your machine – effectively the contents of your RAM, onto disk and does a clean shutdown. Upon next boot this state is restored from disk to memory such that everything, including open programs, is how you left it.

Fedora Workstation uses ZRAM. This is a sophisticated approach to swap using compression inside a portion of your RAM to avoid the slower on-disk swap files. Unfortunately this means you don’t have persistent space to move your RAM upon hibernation when powering off your machine.

How it works

The technique configures systemd and dracut to store and restore the contents of your RAM in a temporary swap file on disk. The swap file is created just before and removed right after hibernation to avoid trouble with ZRAM. A persistent swap file is not recommended in conjunction with ZRAM, as it creates some confusing problems compromising your systems stability.

A word on compatibility and expectations

Hibernation following this guide might not work flawless on your particular machine(s). Due to possible shortcomings of certain drivers you might experience glitches like non-working wifi or display after resuming from hibernation. In that case feel free to reach out to the comment section of the gist on github, or try the tips from the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this article.

The changes introduced in this article are linked to the systemd hibernation.service and hibernation.target units and hence won’t execute on their own nor interfere with your system if you don’t initiate a hibernation. That being said, if it does not work it still adds some small bloat which you might want to remove.

Hibernation in Fedora Workstation

The first step is to create a btrfs sub volume to contain the swap file.

$ btrfs subvolume create /swap

In order to calculate the size of your swap file use swapon to get the size of your zram device.

$ swapon
NAME       TYPE      SIZE USED PRIO
/dev/zram0 partition   8G   0B  100

In this example the machine has 16G of RAM and a 8G zram device. ZRAM stores roughly double the amount of system RAM compressed in a portion of your RAM. Let that sink in for a moment. This means that in total the memory of this machine can hold 8G * 2 + 8G of RAM which equals 24G uncompressed data. Create and configure the swapfile using the following commands.

$ touch /swap/swapfile
# Disable Copy On Write on the file
$ chattr +C /swap/swapfile
$ fallocate --length 24G /swap/swapfile
$ chmod 600 /swap/swapfile 
$ mkswap /swap/swapfile

Modify the dracut configuration and rebuild your initramfs to include the

resume
module, so it can later restore the state at boot.

$ cat <<-EOF | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/resume.conf
add_dracutmodules+=" resume "
EOF
$ dracut -f

In order to configure grub to tell the kernel to resume from hibernation using the swapfile, you need the UUID and the physical offset.

Use the following command to determine the UUID of the swap file and take note of it.

$ findmnt -no UUID -T /swap/swapfile
dbb0f71f-8fe9-491e-bce7-4e0e3125ecb8

Calculate the correct offset. In order to do this you’ll unfortunately need gcc and the source of the btrfs_map_physical tool, which computes the physical offset of the swapfile on disk. Invoke gcc in the directory you placed the source in and run the tool.

$ gcc -O2 -o btrfs_map_physical btrfs_map_physical.c
$ ./btrfs_map_physical /path/to/swapfile

FILE OFFSET  EXTENT TYPE  LOGICAL SIZE  LOGICAL OFFSET  PHYSICAL SIZE  DEVID  PHYSICAL OFFSET
0            regular      4096          2927632384      268435456      1      <4009762816>
4096         prealloc     268431360     2927636480      268431360      1      4009766912
268435456    prealloc     268435456     3251634176      268435456      1      4333764608
536870912    prealloc     268435456     3520069632      268435456      1      4602200064
805306368    prealloc     268435456     3788505088      268435456      1      4870635520
1073741824   prealloc     268435456     4056940544      268435456      1      5139070976
1342177280   prealloc     268435456     4325376000      268435456      1      5407506432
1610612736   prealloc     268435456     4593811456      268435456      1      5675941888

The first value in the PHYSICAL OFFSET column is the relevant one. In the above example it is 4009762816.

Take note of the pagesize you get from getconf PAGESIZE.

Calculate the kernel resume_offset through division of physical offset by the pagesize. In this example that is 4009762816 / 4096 = 978946.

Update your grub configuration file and add the resume and resume_offset kernel cmdline parameters.

grubby --args="resume=UUID=dbb0f71f-8fe9-491e-bce7-4e0e3125ecb8 resume_offset=2459934" --update-kernel=ALL

The created swapfile is only used in the hibernation stage of system shutdown and boot hence not configured in fstab. Systemd units control this behavior, so create the two units hibernate-preparation.service and hibernate-resume.service.

$ cat <<-EOF | sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/hibernate-preparation.service
[Unit]
Description=Enable swap file and disable zram before hibernate
Before=systemd-hibernate.service

[Service]
User=root
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=/bin/bash -c "/usr/sbin/swapon /swap/swapfile && /usr/sbin/swapoff /dev/zram0"

[Install]
WantedBy=systemd-hibernate.service
EOF
$ systemctl enable hibernate-preparation.service
$ cat <<-EOF | sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/hibernate-resume.service
[Unit]
Description=Disable swap after resuming from hibernation
After=hibernate.target

[Service]
User=root
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/swapoff /swap/swapfile

[Install]
WantedBy=hibernate.target
EOF
$ systemctl enable hibernate-resume.service

Systemd does memory checks on login and hibernation. In order to avoid issues when moving the memory back and forth between swapfile and zram disable some of them.

$ mkdir -p /etc/systemd/system/systemd-logind.service.d/
$ cat <<-EOF | sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/systemd-logind.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
Environment=SYSTEMD_BYPASS_HIBERNATION_MEMORY_CHECK=1
EOF
$ mkdir -p /etc/systemd/system/systemd-hibernate.service.d/
$ cat <<-EOF | sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/systemd-hibernate.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
Environment=SYSTEMD_BYPASS_HIBERNATION_MEMORY_CHECK=1
EOF

Reboot your machine for the changes to take effect. The following SELinux configuration won’t work if you don’t reboot first.

SELinux won’t like hibernation attempts just yet. Change that with a new policy. An easy although “brute” approach is to initiate hibernation and use the audit log of this failed attempt via audit2allow. The following command will fail, returning you to a login prompt.

systemctl hibernate

After you’ve logged in again check the audit log, compile a policy and install it. The -b option filters for audit log entries from last boot. The -M option compiles all filtered rules into a module, which is then installed using semodule -i.

$ audit2allow -b
#============= systemd_sleep_t ==============
allow systemd_sleep_t unlabeled_t:dir search;
$ cd /tmp
$ audit2allow -b -M systemd_sleep
$ semodule -i systemd_sleep.pp

Check that hibernation is working via systemctl hibernate again. After resume check that ZRAM is indeed the only active swap device.

$ swapon
NAME       TYPE      SIZE USED PRIO
/dev/zram0 partition   8G   0B  100

You now have hibernation configured.

GNOME Shell hibernation integration

You might want to add a hibernation button to the GNOME Shell “Power Off / Logout” section. Check out the extension Hibernate Status Button to do so.

Troubleshooting

A first place to troubleshoot any problems is through journalctl -b. Have a look around the end of the log, after trying to hibernate, to pin-point log entries that tell you what might be wrong.

Another source of information on errors is the Problem Reporting tool. Especially problems, that are not common but more specific to your hardware configuration. Have a look at it before and after attempting hibernation and see if something comes up. Follow up on any issues via BugZilla and see if others experience similar problems.

Revert the changes

To reverse the changes made above, follow this check-list:

  • remove the swapfile
  • remove the swap subvolume
  • remove the dracut configuration and rebuild dracut
  • remove kernel cmdline args via grubby –remove-args=
  • disable and remove hibernation preparation and resume services
  • remove systemd overrides for systemd-logind.service and systemd-hibernation.service
  • remove SELinux module via semodule -r systemd_sleep

Credits and Additional Resources

This article is a community effort based primarily on the work of eloylp. As author of this article I’d like to make transparent that I’ve participated in the discussion to advance the gist behind this but many more minds contributed to make this work. Make certain to check out the discussion on github.

There are already some ansible playbooks and shell scripts to automate the process depicted in this guide. For example check out the shell scripts by krokwen and pietryszak or the ansible playbook by jorp

See the arch wiki for the full guide on how to calculate the swapfile offset.

Fedora Project community

Alexander Wellbrock

Alex love for Free and Open Source Software ignited through his fascination of its design and principles. His private and professional lives are driven by the self-efficacy enabled through simple but beautiful, free and open systems. He is asking himself "How can we thrive through collaboration instead of competition?" and is certain the answer to this utilizes FOSS.

16 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. newton

    usando Fedora Plasma ,certo que aqui diz suspender ,que na realidade e hibernação ,realmente sistema ótimo ,pós desligar o computador fica muito demorado seu inicio ,obrigado

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

  2. Oscar

    Hello. A very interesting article.

    One question, though: I have a Fedora 36 system installed on a regular Ext4 partition and I don’t use ZRAM. With this configuration, if stock Systemd-hibernate service is running… in what file it dumps the RAM content?

    I’d wanted to get it from a disk image to analyze with Volatility but I’ve not been able to find it (I’ve searched in systemd-sleep.conf file but there’s no related directive)

    Thanks!

    PD: I asked this question here, too: https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/712163/in-what-file-systemd-hibernate-service-dumps-the-ram-content

    August 10, 2022
    Reply
    •

      Alexander Wellbrock

      On hibernation your RAM contents are put into the swap file, so if you already use one you have to make sure the file is big enough to store your RAM contents. You would probably create a second swap file which can take both your RAM and your default swap file and as it is done in this article activate / deactivate this second swap file on hibernation / resume.

      This is an educated guess though. I’m not entirely sure of it.

      August 10, 2022
      Reply

  3. Henri

    “In this example the machine has 16G of RAM and a 8G zram device. ZRAM stores roughly double the amount of system RAM compressed in a portion of your RAM. Let that sink in for a moment. This means that in total the memory of this machine can hold 8G * 2 + 8G of RAM which equals 24G uncompressed data.”

    Q: 16Gb (RAM) + 2 * 8Gb (zram device) = at least 32Gb … Am I missing something?

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

    • Xtrondo

      The total ram of the example machine is 16GB with 8G (of those 16G as Zram)

      August 10, 2022
      Reply

    • Marcus

      I’ll argue that this is a misrepresentation of what is technically possible.

      ZRAM doesn’t generally store with a compression factor of 50%, or any other fixed amount of data (make an experiment: malloc 4GB of ram, write it full of byte ‘c’: that will have a much higher compression ratio. Same experiment, but fill the memory with pseudorandom numbers; ZRAM, like any other compressor, cannot possibly compress that).

      That 50% might be an experience-based value, maybe, probably for typical workstation loads (I doubt it has been found in a large-scale study).

      How much you can or can’t compress memory pages of course depends on the entropy in these pages, and that will be wildly different depending on whether these pages contain repetitive data or e.g. already compressed image content (which I find a relatively likely content for modern workstations).

      August 10, 2022
      Reply
      •

        Alexander Wellbrock

        You are right. The value of 50% is an over-simplification which I and some others found to work, though this is neither tested in a large scale study nor is it technically accurate. If you have a better understanding of this and maybe also a better estimate on how much memory one has to allocate for the swap file I’ll probably update the article. The target value for the swap file should be a sane maximum size that “normal” RAM and uncompressed ZRAM can occupy.

        August 10, 2022
        Reply

  4. Mika

    Great post! Will this work well too if my Fedora Workstation installation is encrypted? Thanks

    August 10, 2022
    Reply
    •

      Alexander Wellbrock

      Short answer: Yes, this also works if your disk is encrypted.

      Long answer: since the swap file is stored on the encrypted disk and storage / resume happen right before the lock and just after the unlock in the dracut image this also works on encrypted storage.

      August 10, 2022
      Reply

  5. Marcus

    Stupid question: BTRFS is default on new fedora installations, right? How come not having hibernation work out of the box wasn’t a blocking bug when migrating to btrfs-by-default for F33?

    I’m thankful for this guide, but if I act as if I’m an average-Joe kind of user, the hurdles I’d have to jump according to it are quite in-my-face as “fedora doesn’t actually support hibernation in a default installation

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

  6. Johndoe

    Does this work wrt secure boots?

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

  7. SigmaSquadron

    On the instructions to create a swap device, it’s best to

    dd

    from /dev/zero instead of using fallocate, as fallocate creates holes in the file, which may break

    mkswap

    and

    swapon

    .

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

  8. newton

    hibernação foi um grande passo tanto da tecnologia de ponta ,como dar uma pausa para todo circuito eletrico do computador ,e ajudar no tempo de ligar o computador ,ou fica hibernando ,sem dar tanto desgaste dos seus componentes

    August 10, 2022
    Reply

  9. Darvond

    Is it really healthy for SSDs to do hibernation? That’s been a concern of mine.

    August 11, 2022
    Reply

