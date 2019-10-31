Fedora 31 Workstation comes with a Firefox backend moved from X11 to Wayland by default. That’s just another step in the outgoing effort of moving to Wayland. This affects Gnome on Wayland only. There is a firefox-wayland package available to activate the Wayland backend on other desktop environments (KDE, Sway)

Wayland architecture is completely different than X11. The team merged various aspects of Firefox internals to the new protocol where possible. However, some X11 features are missing completely. For such cases you can install and run firefox-x11 package as a fallback.

You definitely need the firefox-x11 package to run Flash plugin as it requires X11 and Gtk2. Wayland has also a slightly different Drag and Drop behavior and strict popup window hierarchy.

Generally, if you think the fox does not behave as you wish, try the firefox-x11 package and, ideally, report it in bugzilla.

It may look like Wayland is here just to trouble you — but it also comes with many benefits. You may see smoother rendering and better HiDPI and screen scale support. You can to enable EGL hardware acceleration on Intel and AMD graphics cards for less power consumption and partially accelerated video playback. To enable it, navigate at about:config, look for layers.acceleration.force-enabled and set it to true and restart it.

The most brave users can even try Firefox next-gen renderer called WebRender written in Rust. To do that, for gfx.webrender.enabled and gfx.webrender.all in about:config, cross your fingers, and set them to true. But don’t worry – even if Firefox crashes at start after such experiments it’s possible launch it in safe mode, just run start Firefox in terminal using the following command:

$ firefox -safe-mode