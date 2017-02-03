It’s that time of year again for a new iteration of FOSDEM! FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February in Brussels, Belgium. FOSDEM 2017 is taking place over this coming weekend on February 4th and 5th. At this year’s conference, an estimated 8,000 or more attendees are expected. Several open source contributors, communities, and projects are represented at this event.

As one of the largest open source conferences in Europe, there are many Fedora Project developers and representatives attending the event. In addition to our community stand, you will find 24 speakers from the community giving talks over the weekend. If you’re getting ready to make it into Brussels, here’s how to keep Fedora a part of your weekend.

Community stand at FOSDEM 2017

For another year, Fedora will have our community stand at the conference managed by our Fedora Ambassadors. You will be able to find a number of Fedora contributors to say hello to and ask questions. In addition to our Ambassadors, there are a number of developers and other contributors around the conference who will stop in to visit our table. This is a great chance to meet up with some of our contributors and understand more about the inner workings of the Fedora Project!

Additionally, the Fedora team will have plenty of goodies to share during the weekend! This includes stickers, accessories, wearables, and more, but they tend to go quickly! Be sure to make a stop earlier in the conference to see what kind of items we have at the table. Also again this year, we will have the FOSDEM 2017 Attendee badge for collecting!

Find Fedora speakers

In addition to our community stand, there are now 24 Fedora contributors who will be speaking during FOSDEM this weekend. While they are Fedora contributors, not all of our talks are specifically related to Fedora! Many of the talks show a diverse range of activities that our contributors are involved with as well. Special thanks to Alberto Rodriguez Sanchez, Dhanesh Sabane, and others for helping build this list.

You can find a more verbose version of this list on the Fedora Community Blog.

Come say hello!

No matter where you find yourself in FOSDEM this weekend, there will be a Fedora presence throughout the event. Don’t be afraid to seek out our Ambassadors and representatives to say hello! Happy FOSDEM, and see you this weekend!

The feature image for this post is a remix of the official FOSDEM ’17 Flyer, CC-BY.