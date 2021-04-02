The Fedora Project envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.

We care about free software, but free software is not just bits and bytes. Fedora is our people, and our vision includes healthy community. A healthy community requires that we be welcoming and inclusive. For those in our community who have experienced harassment of any kind, this past week has been painful and exhausting.

There is no room for harassment, bullying, or other forms of abuse in Fedora. We take our Code of Conduct seriously in order to ensure a welcoming community.

Along with many in the free and open source software world, the Fedora Council was taken aback that the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has allowed Richard Stallman to rejoin their Board of Directors given his history of abuse and harassment. The Fedora Council does not normally involve itself with the governance of other projects. However, this is an exceptional case due to the FSF’s stewardship of the GPL family of licenses, which are critical for the work we do.

In keeping with our values, we will stop providing funding or attendance to any FSF-sponsored events and any events at which Richard Stallman is a featured speaker or exhibitor. This also applies to any organization where he has a leadership role.

Excellent technical contribution is not enough. We expect all members of our community to uphold the Friends value.

– The Fedora Council