- Date: Wednesday, February 25th, 2026
- Time: 14:00 UTC
- Location: Google Meet
The Fedora Council is hosting a public video meeting to discuss the outcomes of the recent Fedora Council 2026 Strategy Summit. Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta will present a summary of the Summit, outlining the strategic direction for Fedora in 2026. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions live to the Fedora Council during the call.
How to Participate
- Join the Video Call: The meeting will take place on Google Meet at 14:00 UTC on February 25th.
- Submit Questions Early: If you cannot attend or prefer to write your questions in advance, please post them in the Fedora Discussion topic. This topic also contains the daily written summaries from the Summit for context.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Like this:
Like Loading...
Justin (FAS: jflory7) is a creative maker. He is best known as an Open Source contributor and Free Culture advocate originally from the United States. Justin has participated in numerous Open Source communities and led different initiatives to build sustainable software and communities for over ten years.
In October 2022, Justin joined Red Hat as the fourth Fedora Community Architect (FCA). He works closely between the Fedora Project community and Red Hat to lead initiatives that grow the Fedora user and developer communities. He also helps make Red Hat and Fedora interactions more transparent and open.
Justin is also a contributor to the Fedora Project since 2015. In Fedora, he volunteered as the team leader of the Community Operations team for four years and was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Team. He represented Fedora internationally at events and conferences, including FOSDEM, DevConf CZ, All Things Open, OSCAL, and others.
Leave a Reply