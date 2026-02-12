Date: Wednesday, February 25th, 2026

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 Time: 14:00 UTC

14:00 UTC Location: Google Meet

The Fedora Council is hosting a public video meeting to discuss the outcomes of the recent Fedora Council 2026 Strategy Summit. Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta will present a summary of the Summit, outlining the strategic direction for Fedora in 2026. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions live to the Fedora Council during the call.

How to Participate

Join the Video Call: The meeting will take place on Google Meet at 14:00 UTC on February 25th .

The meeting will take place on Google Meet at . Submit Questions Early: If you cannot attend or prefer to write your questions in advance, please post them in the Fedora Discussion topic. This topic also contains the daily written summaries from the Summit for context.

We look forward to seeing you there!