Fedora Classroom sessions continue next week with an Ansible session. The general schedule for sessions appears on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there. Here are details about this week’s session on Thursday, July 05 at 1600 UTC. That link allows you to convert the time to your timezone.

Topic: Ansible 101/102

As the Ansible documentation explains, Ansible is an IT automation tool. It’s primarily used to configure systems, deploy software, and orchestrate more advanced IT tasks. Examples include continuous deployments or zero downtime rolling updates.

This Classroom session covers the topics listed below:

Review (20 minutes) Different terminologies

Introduction to Ansible (Overview and Installation)

Establishing password-less connection

Ad-hoc commands Main content (1 hour) Managing inventory

Playbooks examples

Writing playbook

Managing Variables

Constructing Flow Control

Roles Q&A (10 minutes)

Instructors

We have three experienced instructors handling this session.

Deepshikha Khandelwal works at RedHat and as being in Gluster-Infra team, has been using Ansible to automate her works. She is also the maintainer of Gluster CI/CD. Her open source journey has recently started and she is looking forward to get involved in Fedora community.

Geoffrey Marr, also known by his IRC name as “coremodule,” is a Red Hat employee and Fedora contributor with a background in Linux and cloud technologies. While working, he spends his time lurking in the Fedora QA wiki and test pages. Away from work, he enjoys RaspberryPi projects, especially those focusing on software-defined radio.

Vipul Siddharth is an intern at Red Hat who also works on Fedora. He loves to contribute to open source and seeks opportunities to spread the word of free and open source software.

Joining the session

This session takes place on BlueJeans. The following information will help you join the session:

URL: https://bluejeans.com/3466040121

https://bluejeans.com/3466040121 Meeting ID (for Desktop App): 3466040121

We hope you attend, learn from, and enjoy this session! If you have any feedback about the sessions, have ideas for a new one or want to host a session, please feel free to comment on this post or edit the Classroom wiki page.