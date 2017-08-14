The Fedora Classroom sessions continues this week. You can find the general schedule for sessions on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there.

Here are details about this week’s session on Friday, August 18 at 1300 UTC.

Instructor

Eduard Lucena is an IT Engineer and an Ambassador from the LATAM region. He started working with the community by publishing a simple article in the Magazine. Right now he actively works in the Marketing group and aims to be a FAmSCO member for the Fedora 26 release. He works in the telecommunication industry and uses the Fedora Cinnamon Spin as his main desktop, both at work and home. He isn’t a mentor, but tries to on-board people into the project by teaching them how to join the community in any area. His motto is: “Not everything is about the code.”

Topic: Vim 101

Like many classic utilities developed during UNIX’s early years, vi has a reputation for being hard to navigate. Bram Moolenaar’s enhanced and optimized clone, Vim (“vi Improved“), is the default editor in almost all UNIX-like systems. The world’s come a long way since Vim was written. Even though the system resources have grown, many still stick with the Vim editor, including Fedora.

This hands-on session will teach you about the different Vim versions packaged in Fedora. Then, we’ll go deeper into how to use this powerful tool. We’ll also teach you how not to flounder trying to close the editor!

Joining the session

Since this is a hands-on session, you’ll want to have a Linux installation to follow it properly. Preferably you’ll have Vim installed with full features. If you don’t have it, don’t worry — you’ll learn how to install it and what the differences are. No prior knowledge of the Vim editor is required.

This session will be held via IRC. The following information will help you join the session:

URL (IRC vía web browser): http://webchat.freenode.net?channels=%23fedora-classroom

http://webchat.freenode.net?channels=%23fedora-classroom Server: irc.freenode.net

irc.freenode.net Channel: #fedora-classroom

We hope you can attend and enjoy this experience from some of the people that work in the Fedora Project.

Photograph used in feature image is San Simeon School House by Anita Ritenour — CC-BY 2.0.