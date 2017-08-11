As seen earlier this week, the Fedora community holds elections in several groups. One group that elects seats this month is the Fedora Ambassador Steering Committee (FAMSCo).
The FAMSCo election started along with others this week. However, due to a technical error, the voting system prevented some eligible people from voting. Contributors have now fixed this issue. Fedora Program Manager Jan Kurik announced the issue and the fix on the Ambassadors’ mailing list.
What does this mean?
Of course the project wants to ensure the election is open and fair for all. Therefore, the FAMSCo election will restart next week. The new voting period begins on Tuesday, August 15 at 0000 UTC (click the link for local time). It ends on Monday, August 21 at 2359 UTC.
Votes from the original FAMSCo election do not count. Only the new votes are valid. So if you voted in the original election, you must vote again to be counted.
What about other elections?
As mentioned in the announcement, the Fedora Council and FESCo elections continue unaffected. The announcement here contains additional details.
August 11, 2017 at 17:17
Hi, I am interested in helping with documentation and suchlike for Fedora. I don’t know who to contact about this.
I am retired, so have plenty of spare time mostly, have been involved with computers for about 40 years.
I am a relative newbie to Fedora and/or Linux but am willing to learn any extra skills required.
I am extremely good in Microsoft office.
August 11, 2017 at 21:00
Hi Bob! Probably the best thing to do is to join https://lists.fedoraproject.org/admin/lists/docs.lists.fedoraproject.org/ and introduce yourself. Microsoft Office doesn’t run on Fedora, so that may not be directly transferable, although LibreOffice is similar. Starting this year, documentation will be written in AsciiDoc, which you can read about here http://www.methods.co.nz/asciidoc/ or even try live at https://asciidoclive.com