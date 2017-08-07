Twice a year, a new version of Fedora is released. The entire Fedora community is a part of the process, from packaging new updates, creating wallpapers, hosting our websites, and spreading the word at conferences and events. Fedora is a big community, and a few groups help lead in different areas of the community. These groups offer guidance and direction in technical and non-technical areas of Fedora. After every release, a round of elections for these groups begins. Nominated Fedora contributors from across the project campaign for different seats on the three leadership groups. Election week is this week!

What are Fedora’s leadership groups?

There are three main leadership groups in Fedora: the Fedora Council, the Fedora Ambassador Steering Committee (FAmSCo), and the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo).

The Fedora Council is the top-level community leadership and governance body. The Council is a mix of representatives from different areas of the project, named roles appointed by Red Hat, and a variable number of seats connected to medium-term project goals. Decision-making is a consensus process, where the Council works together as a common team to find shared solutions and address concerns, with a focus on giving voice than on balance of power.

Additionally, the Fedora Ambassador Steering Committee, or FAmSCo, provides guidance and organization to the Fedora Ambassadors, the representatives and advocates of Fedora. FAmSCo works to enable regional leaders to grow their communities and help guide regions to be consistent and organized. All the seats on FAmSCo are elected Ambassadors from the community.

Lastly, the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee, or FESCo, provides technical leadership and guidance in Fedora. Furthermore, FESCo handles the process of accepting new features, accepting new packaging sponsors, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and SIG Oversight, the packaging process, handling and enforcement of maintainer issues and other technical matters related to the distribution and its construction. All of the FESCo seats are also elected by the community.

Voting opens Tuesday, August 8th

Today is the last day for the “campaign” part of the election. Candidates for all elections are provided with a list of questions from the community to answer on the Community Blog. Soon, voting officially opens on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 and closes on Monday, August 14th, 2017 at 23:59 UTC. Voting takes place on the Voting application website.

To take part in the elections, you need to have these requirements:

Council : Created a Fedora account, signed the CLA

: Created a Fedora account, signed the CLA FAmSCo : Created a Fedora account, belong to one or more community group(s)

: Created a Fedora account, belong to one or more community group(s) FESCo: Created a Fedora account, belong to one or more community group(s)

As part of the Elections coverage on the Community Blog, most candidates published their interviews and platforms there. Are you getting ready to vote and looking for this information? You can find the full list of candidates and links to their interviews below.

Candidate Interviews

Fedora Council

One seat is open in the Fedora Council.

Dennis Gilmore (dgilmore / ausil) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Justin W. Flory (jwf / jflory7) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Langdon White (langdon) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Nick Bebout (nb) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Till Maas (tyll / till) [no interview published / wiki]

Fedora Ambassador Steering Committee (FAmSCo)

Three seats are open in FAmSCo.

Andrew Ward (award3535) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Alex Oviedo Solis (alexove) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Ben Williams (Southern_Gentlem / jbwillia) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Daniel Lara (danniel) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Itamar Reis Peixoto (itamarjp) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Eduard Lucena (x3mboy) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Eduardo Echeverria (echevemaster) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Nick Bebout (nb) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Sirko Kemter (gnokii) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Sumantro Mukherjee (sumantrom) [interview / wiki]

Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo)

Four seats are open in FAmSCo.

Adam Miller (maxamillion) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Dennis Gilmore (dgilmore / ausil) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Dominik Mierzejewski (rathann) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Randy Barlow (bowlofeggs) [no interview published / wiki]

[no interview published / wiki] Stephen Gallagher (sgallagh) [interview / wiki]

[interview / wiki] Till Maas (tyll / till) [no interview published / wiki]

Vote!

Remember, the voting period starts tomorrow and ends next Monday, so make sure you get your votes in before the end of the Election. You can vote on the Voting application.