Now that the Fedora Beta has been officially released the Fedora Atomic Working Group and Fedora Cloud SIG would like to get the community together next week to find and squash some bugs. We are organizing a test day for Tuesday, June 20th.

For this event we’ll test both Atomic Host content and Fedora Cloud Base content. Vagrant Boxes will be available to test with as well. See the Fedora Atomic Host Pre-Release Page for links to artifacts for Fedora Atomic Host and the Alternative Downloads Beta Page for links for the Beta Cloud Base Images. We have qcow, AMI, and ISO images ready for testing.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure that changes in Fedora are working well in the upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, but the public is welcome also. You only need to be able to download materials (including some large files), and read and follow technical directions step by step, to contribute.

The wiki page for the Atomic/Cloud test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day app. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.