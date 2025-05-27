On Thursday, May 29 (yes, two days away!) we will host the F42 release party on Matrix.

We would love for you to join us to celebrate all things F42 in a private event room from 1300 – 1600 UTC. You will hear from our new FPL Jef Spaleta, learn about the design process for each release, and hear about some of the great new features in Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE and our installer. Plus there’s a git forge update and a mentor summit update too, plus lots more.

You can see the schedule on the event page wiki, and how to attend is simple: please register for the event, for free, in advance. Using your Matrix ID, you will receive an invitation to a private event room where we will be streaming presentations via ReStream.

Events will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded. All will be available after the event on the Fedora YouTube channel.