Critical Firefox vulnerability fixed in 67.0.3

Posted by on June 20, 2019 5 Comments

More Like This

Using Antora for your open source documentation

How to rebase to Fedora 30 Beta on Silverblue

Managing Partitions with sgdisk

Recent Posts

Get the latest Ansible 2.8 in Fedora

Personal assistant with Mycroft and Fedora

Installing alternative versions of RPMs in Fedora

On Friday, Mozilla issued a security advisory for Firefox, the default web browser in Fedora. This advisory concerns a CVE for a vulnerability based on type confusion that can happen when JavaScript objects are being manipulated. It can be used to crash your browser. There are apparently already attacks in the wild that exploit the issue. Read on for more information, and how to protect your system against this flaw.

At the same time the security vulnerability was issued, Mozilla also released Firefox 67.0.3 (and ESR 60.7.1) to fix the issue.

Updating Firefox in Fedora

Firefox 67.0.3 (with the security fixes) has already been pushed to the stable Fedora repositories. The security fix will be applied to your system with your next update. You can also update the firefox package only by running the following command:

$ sudo dnf update --refresh firefox

This command requires you to have sudo setup. Note that not every Fedora mirrors syncs at the same rate. Community sites graciously donate space and bandwidth these mirrors to carry Fedora content. You may need to try again later if your selected mirror is still awaiting the latest update.

Fedora Project community

Paul W. Frields

Paul W. Frields has been a Linux user and enthusiast since 1997, and joined the Fedora Project in 2003, shortly after launch. He was a founding member of the Fedora Project Board, and has worked on documentation, website publishing, advocacy, toolchain development, and maintaining software. He joined Red Hat as Fedora Project Leader from February 2008 to July 2010, and remains with Red Hat as an engineering manager. He currently lives with his wife and two children in Virginia.

5 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Kamil

    Paul, please add “–refresh” to the command in the article. That’s how you increase probability that people hit the latest mirrors:

    $ sudo dnf update –refresh firefox

    June 20, 2019
    Reply

  2. Martin Stransky

    Fedora 30 update is in stable now. Fedora 29 update is waiting for your karma:
    https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2019-9d9ad2999e

    June 20, 2019
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 30 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 5,371 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: