Contribute at the Test Week for the Anaconda WebUI Installer for Fedora Workstation

The Workstation team is working on the final integration of Anaconda WebUI Installer for Fedora Linux Workstation. As a result, the Fedora Workstation Working Group and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, Aug 28, 2023 to Monday, Sept 04, 2023. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.
How does a test week work?
A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.
To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:
- Download test materials, which include some large files
- Read and follow directions step by step
The wiki page for the Anaconda WebUI test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.
Darvond
A) How large?
B) Why not just provide a nulled installer with the features in question highlighted? This way, there’s no risk to the user of accidentally their actual partitions?
C) Is this something that requires experiencing the installer wholecloth in running code instead of just having a survey with a series of pictures (and descriptions) and saying “Pick A, B, C, or D based on how substantially you like this.”
Dskobra
B) This is an entirely new installer so I assume they want you to test everything that’s available. Also this is prerelease software and most people should be aware that it can break or have bugs so using it on your day to day computer is a big no-no and strongly discouraged. Testing in a virtual machine or a another computer without important data etc is highly recommended. Or the very least backup anything important.