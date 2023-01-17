Anaconda Web UI storage feedback requested!

Posted by on January 17, 2023

Background photo taken by David Cantrell (cropped)

As you might know, the Anaconda Web UI preview image has a simple “erase everything” partitioning right now because partitioning is a pretty big and problematic topic. On one hand, Linux guru people want to control everything; on the other hand, we also need to support beginner users. We are also constrained by the capabilities of the existing backend and storage tooling and consistency with the rest of Anaconda. Anaconda team is looking for your storage feedback to help us with design of the Web UI!

In general, partitioning is one of the most complex, problematic, and controversial parts of what Anaconda is doing. Because of that and the great feedback from the last blog, we decided to ask you for feedback again to know where we should focus. We’re looking for feedback from everyone. More answers are better here. We’d like to get input if you’re using Fedora, RHEL, Debian, OpenSUSE, Windows, or Linux, even if it’s just for a week. All these inputs are valuable!

Please help us shape one of the most complex parts of the Anaconda installer!

With just a few minutes of your time filling out the questionnaire, you can help us decide which path we’d like to choose for partitioning.

Questionnaire link: https://redhatdg.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_87bPLycfp1ueko6 

Jiří Konečný

  1. Joao Carvalhinho

    Answered already… good idea.
    Background: Long time light user. NEver made the conversion to Linux until F37 came out.
    Dont understand a thing about a partition… but having to test out one or two distros before picking one here is what I would love to have

    Option1- Default (I don’t even want to know what is happening)
    Option2- Keep my work and files safe! (stores /home in a different partition, encription is an option) *
    Option3- I want to configure everything (goes to the full partition thing, that I don’t have knowledge to give opinions)

    *on option 2 if it is a new install, jut creates the new partition, if it already exists it should look for the “/home” folder and keep it.
    Notice that if a user is upgradin the distro this would be unecessary, but if you distrohop it is great to have this.

    January 17, 2023
