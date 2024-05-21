Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. This is a perfect way to start contributing to Fedora, if you haven’t in the past.

There are two upcoming test periods in the next two weeks covering two topics:

Thursday 23 May , is to test the Podman 5.1

, is to test the Sunday 26 May through Monday 03 June, is to test Kernel 6.9

Podman 5.1 Test Day

Podman is a daemon-less, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Containers Initiative (OCI) Containers and Container Images. It provides a command line interface (CLI) familiar to anyone who has used the Docker Container Engine. As part of a recent discussion, the Rawhide Test Day efforts, and Podman Container Engine Team’s collaborative efforts, we will hold a test day for a minor Podman Release.

During this test day, on Thursday 23 May, the focus will be on testing the changes that will be coming in Fedora 41 (Rawhide) as we move ahead with Podman 5.1. This test day is an opportunity for anyone to learn and interact with the Podman Community and container tools in general.

The wiki page helps the testers know and understand the scope of the test day. The Test day app helps the testers submit the results once they have tried the test cases.

Kernel 6.9 Test Week

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.9. This recently released kernel version will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, May 26, 2024 to Monday, June 03, 2024.

The wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. The results can be submitted in the test day app.

How do test days work?

A test day/week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 even better