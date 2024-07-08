Contribute at the FreeIPA HSM Test Week

The IDM/IPA team is working on testing the new HSM support and functionality. As a result, the Identity Management and QA teams have organized test days from Tuesday, July 09, 2024, to Thursday, July 11, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.

Sumantro Mukherjee

  1. Michael Austin

    My attempt to upgrage from version 39 to 40, failed in that I received an error message. The home page does display but the some alps are not displayed and others are not working.
    I will need tech support as I am non-technical. Thank you.

    July 8, 2024
    Reply

