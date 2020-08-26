Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Btrfs

Posted by and on August 26, 2020 2 Comments
Fedora Btrfs test week

Recent Posts

Btrfs Coming to Fedora 33

Configure Fedora to practice and compose music

Tune up your sound with PulseEffects: Speakers

The Fedora Project is changing the default file system for desktop variants, including Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE, and more, for the first time since Fedora 11. Btrfs will replace ext4 as the default filesystem in Fedora 33. The Change is code complete, and has been testable in Rawhide as the default file system since early July. The Fedora Workstation working group and QA team have organized a test week from Monday, Aug 31, 2020 through Monday, Sep 07, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the btrfs test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you during the test week!

Events Fedora Project community

Sumantro Mukherjee

Chris Murphy

2 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Esc

    Hi
    What does the Profiles field mean?
    https://testdays.fedorainfracloud.org/events/92

    August 26, 2020
    Reply
    •

      Sumantro Mukherjee

      it means like what kind of machine/OS you are in like, I usually will say KVM,BIOS, 4GB with like if its a specific compose, then Fedora 33 Branched 20200822.n.
      Sometimes like in this case, if testing for arm or aarch64,it will be very useful to mention them there.

      August 26, 2020
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 32 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 6,993 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: