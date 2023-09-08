Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.5 and Toolbx Test Day

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are several test periods in the upcoming weeks. Here are the first two:

Sunday 10 Sept through Sunday 17 Sept , is to test Kernel 6.5 .

, is to test . Thursday 14 Sept focuses on testing Toolbx .

Kernel 6.5

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.5. This recently released version, will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, Sept 10, 2023 to Sunday, Sept 17, 2023. This wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. This is also going to be the release Kernel for Fedora 39 and any help testing regression for this Kernel will be very helpful.

Toolbx

Recently, Toolbx has been made a release-blocking deliverable and now has release-blocking test criteria. Given Toolbx is very popular and has a variety of usage, we would like to run a test day to ensure nothing is broken. This test day encourages people to use containers, run apps in them ; across all platforms ie

Workstation , KDE , Silverblue and CoreOS. The details are available on this wiki and results can be submitted in the events page.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 39 even better.