Contribute at the Fedora Linux 40 i18n Test Week

Posted by on March 2, 2024
Fedora 40 i18n test week

Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for GNOME 46

The i18n team is testing changes for Fedora Linux 40 (ibus-anthy 1.5.16, IBus 1.5.30 and many more). As a result, the i18n and QA teams organized a test week from Tuesday, March 05, 2024, to Monday, March 11, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the i18n test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.

Sumantro Mukherjee

4 Comments

  1. newton

    o nosso Fedora Linux 40 i 18 N , está chegando ou terminando seus pequenos detalhes ,vamos participar escrever opinar ,pós nossa turma luta muito para sair um sistema bom e sem erros ,venha opinar participar ,obrigado

    March 2, 2024
  2. Mark C

    Thanks for the notification. I’ll try to contribute.
    But, I think those days are incorrect for the dates. Should it be Tuesday to Monday, instead of Friday to Friday?

    March 2, 2024
  3. jeffiscow

    I’d like to participate but I’m confused by the “One or more keyboards with different layouts”. Does this mean you’d like us to use 2 different keyboards? For example, I would use my laptop keyboard and a USB keyboard. Would that be ok?

    Also, if I updated my laptop to the nightly test build would it continue showing updates in the gnome software application, and when the full release of 40 comes out will I have any problems updating to that?

    March 3, 2024
