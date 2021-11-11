Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15

Posted by on November 11, 2021 2 Comments
Fedora Linux Kernel 5.15

The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the steps written.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.

Events

Sumantro Mukherjee

2 Comments

  1. Stephen

    The links to the Wiki test page are not working, they currently point to a non-existent preview page of Fedora Magazine.

    November 11, 2021
Fedora Linux 35 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

