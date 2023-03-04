Contribute at the Fedora Kernel , GNOME , i18n, and DNF test days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are five upcoming test days in the upcoming weeks:

Sunday 05 March through Sunday 12 March , is to test the Kernel 6.2 .

, is to test the . Monday March 06 through March 10 , two test day periods focusing on testing GNOME Desktop and Core Apps .

, two test day periods focusing on testing and . Tues March 07 through March 13 , is to test i18n .

, is to test . Tues March 14, is to test DNF 5.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 38 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Kernel 6.2 test week

The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 6.2. This recently released version will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week.

Sunday 05 March through Sunday 12 March will be the Kernel test week. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. This document clearly outlines the steps.

GNOME 44 test week

GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora users. As a part of the planned change, GNOME 44 landed on Fedora and will ship with Fedora 38. Since GNOME is such a huge part of user experience and requires a lot of testing, the Workstation

WG and Fedora QA team have decided to split the test week into two parts:

Mon March 06 through Wed March 8, we will be testing GNOME Desktop and Core Apps. You can find the test day page here.

Thurs March 09 and Fri March 10, the focus will be to test GNOME Apps in general. This will be shipped by default. The test day page is here.

i18n test week

The i18n test week focuses on testing internationalization features in Fedora Linux.

The test week is Tuesday 7 March through Monday 13 March. The test week page is available here.

DNF 5

Since the brand new dnf5 package has landed in F38, we would like to organize a test day to get some initial feedback on it. We will be testing DNF 5 to iron out any rough edges.

The test day will be Tuesday 14 March. The test day page is available here .

How do test days work?

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about both test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are in most cases uploaded hours before the test day starts.

