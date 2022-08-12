Contribute at the Fedora Kernel 5.19 and GNOME 43 Beta test weeks

There are two upcoming test weeks in the coming weeks. The first is Sunday 14 August through Sunday 21 August. It is to test Kernel 5.19. The second is Monday 15 August through Monday 22 August. It focuses on testing GNOME 43 Beta. Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 37 even better. Read more below on how to participate.

Kernel test week

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 5.19. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week Sunday, August 14, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

GNOME 43 Beta test week

GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora users. As a part of the planned change the GNOME 43 beta will land on Fedora which then will be shipped with Fedora 37. To ensure that everything works fine The Workstation Working Group and QA team will have this test week Monday 15 August through Monday 22 August. Refer to the GNOME 43 Beta test week wiki page for links and resources needed to participate.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about both test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.

Again, the two upcoming test days in the upcoming week are:

Kernel 5.19 testing on Sunday 14 August through Sunday 21 August

testing on Gnome 43 Beta testing on Monday 15 August through Monday 22 August

