Contribute during the DNF5, GNOME 45, and i18n test days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are four test periods in the upcoming weeks:

Friday 11 August through Thursday 17 August, is to test DNF5.

Monday 14 August through Sunday 20 August, two test day periods focusing on testing GNOME Desktop and Core Apps.

Tuesday 5 September through Monday 11 September, is to test i18n.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 39 release even better. Read more below about how to do it.

DNF5

Since the brand new dnf5 package has landed in rawhide, we would like to organize a test week to get some initial feedback on it before it becomes the default. We will be testing DNF5 to iron out any rough edges.

The test week will be Friday 11 August through Thursday 17 August. The test week page is available here .

GNOME 45 test week

GNOME 45 has landed and will be part of the change for Fedora Linux 39. Since GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, and thus for many Fedora users, this interface and environment merits a lot of testing. The Workstation Working Group and Fedora Quality team have decided to split the test week into two parts:

Monday 14 August through Thursday 17 August, we will be testing GNOME Desktop and Core Apps. You can find the test day page here.



Friday 18 August through Sunday 20 August, the focus will be to test GNOME Apps in general. This will be shipped by default. The test day page is here.

i18n test week

The i18n test week focuses on testing internationalization features in Fedora Linux.

The test week is Tuesday 5 September through Monday 11 September. The test week page is available here.

How do test days work?

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

