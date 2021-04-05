Contribute at Fedora Linux 34 Upgrade, Audio, Virtualization, and IoT test days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are three upcoming test events in the next week.

Wednesday April 07 , is to test the Upgrade from Fedora 32 and 33 to Fedora 34.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 34 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Upgrade test day

As we come closer to Fedora Linux 34 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line. As a part of this test day, we will test upgrading from a full updated, F32 and F33 to F34 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT).

This test day will happen on Wednesday, April 07

Audio test day

There is a recent proposal to replace the PulseAudio daemon with a functionally compatible implementation based on PipeWire. This means that all existing clients using the PulseAudio client library will continue to work as before, as well as applications shipped as Flatpak. The test day is to test that everything works as expected.

This will occur on Friday, April 09

Virtualization test day

We are going to test all forms of virtualization possible in Fedora. The test day will focus on testing Fedora or your favorite distro inside a bare metal implementation of Fedora running Boxes, KVM, VirtualBox and whatever you have. The general features of installing the OS and working with it are outlined in the test cases which you will find on the results page.

This will be happening on Tuesday, April 13.

IoT test week

For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:

Basic installation to different media

Installing in a VM

rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing

Basic container manipulation with Podman.

We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience. This will be happening the week of Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.

[Ed. note: Updated at 1920 UTC on 6 April to add IoT test day information]