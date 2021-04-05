Contribute at Fedora Linux 34 Upgrade, Audio, Virtualization, and IoT test days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.
There are three upcoming test events in the next week.
- Wednesday April 07, is to test the Upgrade from Fedora 32 and 33 to Fedora 34.
- Friday April 09, is to test Audio changes made by Pipewire implementation.
- Tuesday April 13, is to test the Virtualization in Fedora 34.
- Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16 is to test Fedora IoT 34.
Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 34 even better. Read more below on how to do it.
Upgrade test day
As we come closer to Fedora Linux 34 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line. As a part of this test day, we will test upgrading from a full updated, F32 and F33 to F34 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT).
This test day will happen on Wednesday, April 07
Audio test day
There is a recent proposal to replace the PulseAudio daemon with a functionally compatible implementation based on PipeWire. This means that all existing clients using the PulseAudio client library will continue to work as before, as well as applications shipped as Flatpak. The test day is to test that everything works as expected.
This will occur on Friday, April 09
Virtualization test day
We are going to test all forms of virtualization possible in Fedora. The test day will focus on testing Fedora or your favorite distro inside a bare metal implementation of Fedora running Boxes, KVM, VirtualBox and whatever you have. The general features of installing the OS and working with it are outlined in the test cases which you will find on the results page.
This will be happening on Tuesday, April 13.
IoT test week
For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:
- Basic installation to different media
- Installing in a VM
- rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing
- Basic container manipulation with Podman.
We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience. This will be happening the week of Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16.
How do test days work?
A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.
The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.
Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.
[Ed. note: Updated at 1920 UTC on 6 April to add IoT test day information]
Michal Konečný
Just a question, is upgrading through GNOME Software part of the Test days?
Unferth
I tried Xen with Fedora 34 and Fedora 33. The missing multiboot2. mod problem seems to stretch back in time for Fedora with the usual response of “this version of Fedora is end of life, so we are closing this issue.”
Copying the appropriate(?) files to /boot just made Fedora 34 have massive number of [Failed] during boot that eventually ends with a hung computer.
I’ve used Fedora as my main desktop since FC4. For the first time in my life I’ve downloaded Ubuntu (xen worked flawlessly with Ubuntu).
Richard M Woodward
1st time beta user. Using throw-away hard drive.
sampsonf
Regarding the Audio testday, in the latest Fedora Linux 34 image, pactl command not found.