Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are four upcoming test periods in the next two weeks covering four topics:

Wed 20 March through Tuesday 26 March , is to test the Podman Desktop .

, is to test the . Thursday 21 March through Wed 26 March , is to test the Podman 5

, is to test the Monday 25 March through Monday 01 April , is to test Fedora CoreOS

, is to test Wed 27 March, is to test Toolbx

Come and test with us to make Fedora 40 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Podman Desktop

Podman Desktop is an open source graphical tool enabling you to seamlessly work with containers and Kubernetes from your local environment. This is the first time we will be testing Podman Desktop and we will be testing this not just for Fedora but also Windows and Mac OS X. During this test week, from Wed 20 March through Tuesday 26 March, one can start learning about containers and interact with the community by allocating merely a few hours. For advanced testers, we are looking forward to having reports on what may be hampering your regular container workflow with the advent of Podman 5 Changeset

This wiki page sums up all the details one needs to know about this developer tool. Results for the test week can be submitted on the test days app.

Podman 5

Podman is a daemon-less, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Containers Initiative (OCI) Containers and Container Images. Podman provides a command line interface (CLI) familiar to anyone who has used the Docker Container Engine. During this test week, from Thursday 21 March through Wed 26 March, the focus will be on testing the changes that might be breaking, as Fedora 40 moves ahead with Podman 5. This test week is an opportunity for anyone to learn and interact with the Podman Community and container tools in general.

This wiki page sums up all that one needs to know. The results can be submitted in the test day app.

Fedora CoreOS

The Fedora 40 CoreOS Test Week focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 40. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 40 content, which is coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams are organizing test days from Monday 25 March through Monday 01 April.

Refer to this wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. The FCOS and QA team will meet and communicate with the community sync on a Google Meet at the beginning of test week and async over multiple matrix/element channels. Stay Tuned for more updates!

Toolbx

Recently, Toolbx has been made a release-blocking deliverable and now has release-blocking test criteria. Since Toolbx is very popular and has a variety of usage, we would like to run a test day on Wed 27 March to ensure nothing is broken. This test day encourages people to use containers and run apps in them across all platforms i.e. Workstation , KDE , Silverblue and CoreOS. Toolbx is also affected by the Podman 5 changeset hence we urge all testers to report things which might be breaking for them when they test.

The details for testing are available on this wiki page and results can be submitted in the events page.

How do test days work?

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 even better.