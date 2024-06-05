From modal text editor to full-featured IDE on Fedora Workstation

Are you a Fedora user who values open-source software and customization options? Are you a software engineer, developer, data scientist, sysadmin, or a student? In this tutorial, we’ll guide you through the process of installing Neovim on Fedora for efficient and effective coding in languages like Rust, Python, Go, and TypeScript. This is not a ‘How to Use Vim’ tutorial — we’re focusing on the power and flexibility of Neovim for language-specific development. Let’s dive in and supercharge your coding experience!

Downloading Neovim

To start, download and install Neovim on Fedora using dnf:

sudo dnf install neovim

Or build from source

# install dependencies

sudo dnf -y install ninja-build cmake gcc make unzip gettext curl glibc-gconv-extra

# clone repo

git clone https://github.com/neovim/neovim &&

cd neovim

# build and install package

make CMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release

sudo make install

After installation, Neovim is initiated by typing nvim in the terminal or selecting the application in the applications menu.

Note: If you build from source, the icon won’t appear in the applications menu.

With Neovim installed, it’s time to create your local configuration.

The local configuration directory structure

Understanding the directory structure can be a headache for new users. When Neovim launches, it searches first for the ~/.config/nvim directory and expects the following files and directories to be present.

Note: The list of searched-for directories can also be found by typing :h runtimepath on the Neovim command line

~/.config/nvim/

╰- init.lua <-- init file

╰- after/plugin/ <-- directory for plugin configurations

╰- lua/config/

╰-lazy.lua <-- plugin manager file

The /after directory contains files to be loaded after the init.lua script has run.

The /lua directory contains the plugins configured in Lua.

Both /plugin and /config directories are searched for runtime files.



The following script will build the basic directory structure and source the lazy.lua file:

mkdir -p ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/ ~/.config/nvim/lua/config &&

touch ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua &&

touch ~/.config/nvim/init.lua &&

echo "require('config.lazy')" >> ~/.config/nvim/init.lua

The Lazy plugin manager

Regardless of your desired development language(s), the Lazy.nvim plugin manager makes it easy to install and manage all of your plugins. Inside of your ~/.config/lua/config/lazy.lua file, copy the following starter script:

-- ~/.config/lua/config/lazy.lua



local lazypath = vim.fn.stdpath("data") .. "/lazy/lazy.nvim"

if not (vim.uv or vim.loop).fs_stat(lazypath) then

vim.fn.system({

"git",

"clone",

"--filter=blob:none",

"https://github.com/folke/lazy.nvim.git",

"--branch=stable", -- latest stable release

lazypath,

})

end

vim.opt.rtp:prepend(lazypath)



vim.g.mapleader = " " -- the leader key is used in many keymaps,



local plugins = {

-- plugins go here

}



require("lazy").setup(plugins, {})

Save the lazy.lua file and restart Neovim. Enter :Lazy on the command line to bring up the Lazy plugin manager interface.

Add plugins:

Lua is an easy-to-read, dynamically-typed programming language typically used for scripting in programs and games. Most plugins for Neovim are written in Lua, so some familiarity with the language is good, but is not a requirement.

The basic workflow for adding a new plugin to Neovim is as follows:

Regardless of the programming language, the following plugins are helpful:

plenary.nvim – for additional functions (including asynchronous requests) in Neovim.

nvim-treesitter – provides treesitter support for language parsers, queries, and additional

features like syntax highlighting, indentation, and more. nvim-telescope – a fuzzy finder for searching projects, repositories, and files.

harpoon — a ui/cl utility for switching between files quickly.

undotree — a visual representation of the changes made to a file, making it easy to switch between undo branches.

vim-fugitive — a git repository management tool.

mason.nvim — a language server (lsp) management utility.

nvim-cmp — for autocompletion support.

LuaSnip — for snippet engine support.

A color scheme like NeoSolarized, tokyonight, papercolor, kanagawa, or any of the myriad of other themes available.

Add these plugins to the plugins table in ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua.

-- partial file



local plugins = {

"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim",

{"nvim-treesitter/nvim-treesitter", build = ":TSUpdate"},

{"nvim-telescope/telescope.nvim", tag = '0.1.6',

requires = { {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}}},

{"ThePrimeagen/harpoon", branch = "harpoon2",

dependencies = {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}},

{"mbbill/undotree"},

{"tpope/vim-fugitive"},

--lsp configuration

{"neovim/nvim-lspconfig"}, --lsp configs

{"hrsh7th/cmp-nvim-lsp"}, -- autocompletion

{"hrsh7th/nvim-cmp"}, --additional autocompletion

{"L3MON4D3/LuaSnip", version = "v2.*", build = "make install_jsregexp", dependencies = {'saadparwaiz1/cmp_luasnip','rafamadriz/friendly-snippets'}}, --snippet engine

{"williamboman/mason.nvim"}, --lsp package manager

{"williamboman/mason-lspconfig.nvim"}, --lsp package manager configs

--color scheme

{'rebelot/kanagawa.nvim'},

}



require("lazy").setup(plugins, {})



Close and reopen Neovim to make the Lazy plugin manager download all of the above plugins.

Configure the plugins after they are loaded

After plugins are loaded using Lazy, Neovim looks for files in the ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/ directory to configure them. Every .lua file in this directory is sourced for configuration regardless of naming convention. While this means that you could configure all the plugins in a single file called single_file.lua, this file would be disorganized, large, and difficult to navigate.

Instead, organize plugin configurations either by function or by name.

Example of organization by function:

Function File Plugin(s) configured in file Navigating files, git repos,

and fuzzy finding nav.lua vim-fugitive, harpoon, telescope Syntax parsing, LSP,

autocompletion lsp.lua treesitter, mason, nvim-cmp,

nvim-lsp, luasnip Color scheme colors.lua kanagawa (or comparable

colorscheme) Fixing mistakes undo.lua undotree

The resulting directory structure looks like this:

~/.config/nvim/

╰- init.lua

╰- after/plugin/

╰- nav.lua

╰- colors.lua

╰- lsp.lua

╰- undo.lua

╰- lua/config/

╰-lazy.lua

Example of organzation by plugin name:

Function FIle Plugin(s) configured in file Autocompletion cmp.lua nvim-cmp Color scheme colors.lua kanagawa (or comparable colorscheme) File jumping harpoon.lua harpoon LSP support lsp.lua mason, nvim-lsp, luasnip Fuzzy finding telescope.lua telescope Language parsing treesitter.lua treesitter Fixing mistakes undotree.lua undotree

The resulting directory structure looks like this:

~/.config/nvim/

╰- init.lua

╰- after/plugin/

╰- cmp.lua

╰- colors.lua

╰- harpoon.lua

╰- lsp.lua

╰- telescope.lua

╰- treesitter.lua

╰- undotree.lua

╰- lua/config/

╰-lazy.lua

Note: The following sections are written through an ‘organization by plugin name’ paradigm.

treesitter.lua

require("nvim-treesitter.configs").setup({

ensure_installed = {"lua", "python","rust","go", "vimdoc", "c"}, --any language parsers you want installed

sync_install = false, --if you want to load the parsers synchronously

auto_install = true,

highlight = {

enable = true,

disable = {}, --include any languages you want to disable highlighting

disable = function(lang, buf)

local max_filesize = 100 * 1024 -- 100 KB

local ok, stats = pcall(vim.loop.fs_stat, vim.api.nvim_buf_get_name(buf))

if ok and stats and stats.size < max_filesize then

return true

end

end,

additional_vim_regex_highlighting = false,

}

})

telescope.lua

local builtin = require("telescope.builtin")

vim.keymap.set('n', '<leader>ff', builtin.find_files, {})

vim.keymap.set('n', '<leader>fg', builtin.git_files, {})

vim.keymap.set('n', '<leader>ps', function()

builtin.grep_string({search = vim.fn.input(":Grep > ")})

end)

This sets the following keymaps for use with telescope as a fuzzy finder:

leader + ff : Find files

leader + fg : Find git files

leader + ps : Grep for string

Your leader key is mapped to the space key in your ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua file.

harpoon.lua

local harpoon = require("harpoon")



-- REQUIRED

harpoon:setup()

-- REQUIRED



vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>a", function() harpoon:list():add() end) --add file to end of ui list

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-e>", function() harpoon.ui:toggle_quick_menu(harpoon:list()) end)



vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-h>", function() harpoon:list():select(1) end)

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-t>", function() harpoon:list():select(2) end)

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-n>", function() harpoon:list():select(3) end)

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-s>", function() harpoon:list():select(4) end)



-- Toggle previous & next buffers stored within Harpoon list

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-S-P>", function() harpoon:list():prev() end)

vim.keymap.set("n", "<C-S-N>", function() harpoon:list():next() end)

undotree.lua

vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>u", vim.cmd.UndotreeToggle)

This sets leader + u to open the undotree ui.

colors.lua

This file can be as simple as setting the colorscheme, or as complex as changing individual components. The typical implementation is setting the background color and colorscheme.

Simple configuration using kanagawa

-- assuming you added {'rebelot/kanagawa.nvim'} to your lazy.lua file for your colorscheme

-- ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/colors.lua



vim.o.background = 'dark'

vim.cmd.colorscheme('kanagawa')

Other Examples:

NeoSolarized:

Everforest:

lsp.lua

require("mason").setup({})

require("mason-lspconfig").setup({

handlers = {

function(server_name)

local capabilities = require("cmp_nvim_lsp").default_capabilities()

require("lspconfig")[server_name].setup({

capabilities = capabilities

})

end,

},

})



vim.api.nvim_create_autocmd("LspAttach", {

callback = function(args)

local bufnr = args.buf

local opts = {buffer = bufnr, remap = false}

vim.keymap.set("n","gd",function() vim.lsp.buf.definition() end, opts) --go to definition

vim.keymap.set('n','K',function() vim.lsp.buf.hover() end, opts) -- hover

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>vws', function() vim.lsp.buf.workspace_symbol() end, opts) --view workspace

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>vd', function() vim.diagnostic.open_foat() end, opts) --view diagnostic

vim.keymap.set('n','[d',function() vim.diagnostic.goto_next() end, opts)

vim.keymap.set('n',']d',function() vim.diagnostic.goto_prev() end, opts)

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>vca', function() vim.lsp.buf.code_action() end, opts) --view code action

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>vrn', function() vim.lsp.buf.rename() end, opts) --rename variables

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>vrr', function() vim.lsp.buf.references() end, opts)

vim.keymap.set('n','<leader>h', function() vim.lsp.buf.signature_help() end, opts)

end

})

This configures the LSP servers. This specific implementation offloads all setup and management to mason.

When a file is opened, the parsers provided by treesitter trigger the LSP to attach to the buffer. The above autocmd configures the keymaps for the LSP to the following:

gd – Go to definition

K – Hover

leader + vws – View workspace

leader + vd – View diagnostic

[d – Next diagnostic

]d – Previous diagnostic

leader + vca – View code action

leader + vrn – Rename variables

leader + vrr – View references

leader + h – View signature help

cmp.lua

local cmp = require("cmp")



require('luasnip.loaders.from_vscode').lazy_load()



cmp.setup({

snippet = {

expand = function(args)

require('luasnip').lsp_expand(args.body)

end,

},

window = {

-- uncomment the following if you want bordered completion options

-- completion = cmp.config.window.bordered(),

-- documentation = cmp.config.window.bordered(),

},

mapping = cmp.mapping.preset.insert({

['<C-p>'] = cmp.mapping.select_prev_item({select = true}),

['<C-n>'] = cmp.mapping.select_next_item({select = true}),

['<C-Space>'] = cmp.mapping.complete(),

['<C-y>'] = cmp.mapping.confirm({select = true}),

}),

sources = cmp.config.sources({

{name = 'nvim_lsp'},

{name = 'luasnip'},

}, {

{name = 'buffer'},

})

})

There are many ways to configure lsp and completion support. From loading each server and configuring individual capabilities to creating custom language servers and linking them to custom filetypes. This is meant only as an easy-to-implement approach.

Language-specific plugins and configurations

The power of Neovim lies in its unparalleled customization, allowing you to tailor your coding experience to suit your needs, workflow, and preferences. The sheer range of customization options can be overwhelming at first. The following language-specific plugins and configurations will help you get started.

Rust

Install Rust on Fedora with rustup:

## install rustup on Fedora

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh -s -- --default-toolchain none -y

After installation, source the new environment file by entering . $HOME/.cargo/env or close the terminal and reopen it:

## install the nightly (or stable) toolchain and component clippy

rustup toolchain install nightly --allow-downgrade --profile minimal --component clippy

After installing the nightly toolchain, install the rust-analyzer:

## install the rust-analyzer LSP component from rustup

rustup component add rust-analyzer

LSP Support:

When writing rust in Neovim using the rustaceanvim plugin, it’s important to avoid installing rust-analyzer via Mason, instead, use the rustup component add rust-analyzer command above. This will properly install the LSP to function with rustaceanvim. This avoids downloading the rust-analyzer with the wrong toolchain.

Load plugins:

The two plugins to load with Lazy are:

rustaceanvim — for a host of extra tools, including lsp, man pages, advanced running capabilities and more.

nvim-dap — (Debug Adapter Protocol) for added debugging capabilities.

-- for Rust Programming

{'mrcjkb/rustaceanvim', version = '^4', lazy = true, ft = {rust}},

{'mfussenegger/nvim-dap'},

To load the plugins, add them to the plugins table of the ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua file.

--- partial file

-- ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua



local plugins = {

"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim",

{"nvim-treesitter/nvim-treesitter", build = ":TSUpdate"},

{"nvim-telescope/telescope.nvim", tag = "0.1.1",

requires = { {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}}},

{"ThePrimeagen/harpoon",branch = "harpoon2",

dependencies = {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}},

{"mbbill/undotree"},

{"tpope/vim-fugitive"},

--lsp configuration

{"neovim/nvim-lspconfig"},

{"hrsh7th/cmp-nvim-lsp"}, --autocompletion

{"hrsh7th/nvim-cmp"}, --additional autocompletion

{"L3MON4D3/LuaSnip", version = "v2.*", build = "make install_jsregexp",

dependencies = {'saadparwaiz1/cmp_luasnip',

'rafamadriz/friendly-snippets'}}, --snippet engine

{"williamboman/mason.nvim"}, --lsp manager

{"williamboman/mason-lspconfig.nvim"}, --lsp configs manager

--colorscheme

{'rebelot/kanagawa.nvim'},

-- for Rust programming

{'mrcjkb/rustaceanvim', version = '^4', lazy = true, ft = {rust}},

{'mfussenegger/nvim-dap'},

}



Configure plugins:

In your .config/nvim/after/plugin/ directory, add a rust.lua file for Rust-specific configuration. This example sets up keymaps for the rust-analyzer and dap.

-- ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/rust.lua



-- find local buffer

local bufnr = vim.api.nvim_get_current_buf()



-- FileType specific keymaps

vim.api.nvim_create_autocmd("FileType", {

pattern = {"rust", "rs", "Rust"},

callback = function ()

vim.schedule(function ()

vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>rr", ":RustRun<CR>", {buffer = true})

--rustaceanvim remaps

--code actions

vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>ca", function ()

vim.cmd.RustLsp('codeAction')

end, {silent = true, buffer = bufnr})

-- hover actions

vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>K", function ()

vim.cmd.RustLsp { 'hover', 'actions' }

end, {silent = true, buffer = bufnr})

--explain error

vim.keymap.set("n", "<leader>e", function ()

vim.cmd('explainError')

end, {silent = true, buffer = bufnr})

end)

end

})



-- for debugging



local dap = require('dap')

dap.adapters.gdb = {

type = "executable",

command = "gdb",

args = {"-i", "dap"}

}



dap.configurations.rust = {

{

name = "Launch",

type = "gdb",

request = "launch",

program = function()

return vim.fn.input('Path to executable: ', vim.fn.getcwd() .. '/', 'file')

end,

cwd = "${workspaceFolder}",

stopAtBegginingOfMainSubProgram = false,

}

}



This remaps the following for Rust files using rustaceanvim:

leader + rr to the Neovim terminal command “:RustRun” to run the current file.

leader + ca to display the code-action using the Rust LSP.

leader + K to give the LSP hover capabilities.

leader + e to explain errors more verbosely.

There are other capabilities available to customize on the usage and features section of the rustaceanvim wiki.

For debugging, the above example uses the gnu project debugger (gpd) in conjunction with the nvim-dap plugin.

Python

If you’re writing python for data science, AI and machine learning, game development, or general programming, Neovim is a great choice.

Installation

To install Python3 on Fedora, you can either install via dnf or build from source (not shown here).

### install the latest version of Python3.12 and pip (python package manager) with dnf

sudo dnf install python3.12 python3-pip

Optional Installation

Common python libraries that can be installed via

dnf

python3-devel – for development headers and libraries.

python3-virtualenv – for building virtual environments.

python3-pandas -for working with structured data in dataframes.

python3-numpy – for working with numerical data in arrays.

### Optional installation

sudo dnf install python3-devel python3-virtualenv python3-pandas python3-numpy

LSP Support

include:

pyright is great for language server support, static type checking, and code completion. It can be installed using :MasonInstall pyright from the command line in Neovim.

Note: pyright requires npm to be installed prior to running. See the Typescript section for instructions on installing npm on Fedora.

Example of data-science specific configuration:

In the R-Programming Language you send commands to a terminal to work with data stored in memory. In order to work in a similar manner, the following functions are used to create a python REPL and send selections of code to be evaluated in the REPL. You can add these functions to a python.lua file in the ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/ directory.

-- ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/python.lua



function OpenTerminalBuffer(termType)

-- open a terminal buffer

vim.api.nvim_exec2('belowright split | term', {output = true})

-- save terminal buffer

local term_buf = vim.api.nvim_get_current_buf()

vim.api.nvim_chan_send(vim.api.nvim_get_option_value('channel', {buf = term_buf}), termType .. "\r")

end



local function nextLine()

local current_line = vim.api.nvim_win_get_cursor(0)[1]

local total_lines = vim.api.nvim_buf_line_count(0)



for i = current_line+1, total_lines do

local line_content = vim.api.nvim_buf_get_lines(0, i-1, i, false)[1]

if line_content:match('^%S') then

vim.api.nvim_win_set_cursor(0, {i, 0})

break

end

end

end



function SendToTerminal(opt)

-- 0: send current line to buffer

-- 1: send visual selection to buffer

-- 2: send entire file up to and including current line to buffer



-- extract text from current buffer

local txt = ''

if opt == 1 then

vim.cmd('normal! gv"xy') -- move visual selection to x register

txt = vim.fn.getreg('x')

vim.api.nvim_exec2(":'>",{}) -- move cursor to last highlighted line

elseif opt == 2 then

local ln, _ = unpack(vim.api.nvim_win_get_cursor(0))

local line_txts = vim.api.nvim_buf_get_lines(vim.api.nvim_get_current_buf(), 0, ln, false)

txt = table.concat(line_txts, '

')

else

txt = vim.api.nvim_get_current_line()

end



-- move cursor to next non-whitespace line

nextLine()



-- locate terminal buffer

local term_buf = nil

for _, bufnr in ipairs(vim.api.nvim_list_bufs()) do

if vim.bo[bufnr].buftype == 'terminal' then

term_buf = bufnr

break

end

end

if term_buf == nil then

print('No terminal buffer found')

return

end



vim.api.nvim_chan_send(vim.api.nvim_get_option_value('channel', {buf = term_buf}), txt .. "\r")

end



vim.api.nvim_create_autocmd('FileType', {

pattern = {'python'},

callback = function()

vim.schedule(function()

vim.keymap.set('n', '<leader><leader>py', [[:lua OpenTerminalBuffer("python3")<CR>]])

vim.keymap.set({'v','x'}, '<BSlash>d', [[:lua SendToTerminal(1)<CR>]])

vim.keymap.set('n', '<BSlash>d', [[:lua SendToTerminal(0)<CR>]])

vim.keymap.set('n', '<BSlash>aa', [[:lua SendToTerminal(2)<CR>]])

end)

end,

})



This creates two global functions OpenTerminalBuffer() and SendToTerminal(),

then remaps keybindings to the following:

leader + leader +py – Open a python REPL in a terminal buffer.

\d – Send a visual selection or visual block to the REPL.

\d – Send the current line to the REPL.

\aa – Send the entire file up to and including the current line to the

REPL.

TypeScript

Installation

To install TypeScript support on Fedora, you will need Node.js and npm (node package manager). (Or comparable runtime like Bun)

### if you want to install nodejs and npm directly from the fedora repos

sudo dnf install nodejs npm

Next, install TypeScript either to your project or globally:

## locally

npm install typescript --save-dev



## globally

npm install -g typescript

LSP Support

The following LSP’s are helpful in writing TypeScript. They are installed with

mason:

:MasonInstall tsserver – TypeScript Language Server for LSP support.

:MasonInstall eslint_d – eslint for linting.

While there are plugins available specifically for typescript like typescript-tools.nvim, LSP support is enough for a basic implementation to work in TypeScript.

Go

Installation

Install Go on Fedora using dnf:

sudo dnf install go

After installation, build the ~/go directory and add Go to your PATH:

# make go directory

mkdir -p ~/go

# add go to path and source .bashrc echo 'export GOPATH=$HOME/go' >> ~/.bashrc && source ~/.bashrc

For more specific information on installation, see the Fedora Developer Portal entry on Go.

LSP support

Install lsp support, formatting, and linting using mason.

:MasonInstall gopls – the official Go LSP (gopls).

:MasonInstall gofumpt – a strict formatter (gofumpt).

:MasonInstall goimports – formatter that removes unused imports and adds referenced imports (goimports).

:MasonInstall gomodifytags – a go tool used to modify field tags and structs (gomodifytags).

:MasonInstall golangci-lint – linter (golangci-lint).

:MasonInstall gotests – a go tool for generating table-driven tests (gotests).

Load plugins

The only plugin to load is go.nvim.

{

"ray-x/go.nvim",

dependencies = {"ray-x/guihua.lua"},

config = function()

require("go").setup()

end,

event = {"CmdlineEnter"},

ft = {"go", 'gomod'},

lazy = false,

}

Add this to your ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua plugin table:

--- partial file

-- ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua



local plugins = {

"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim",

{"nvim-treesitter/nvim-treesitter", build = ":TSUpdate"},

{"nvim-telescope/telescope.nvim", tag = "0.1.1",

requires = { {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}}},

{"ThePrimeagen/harpoon",branch = "harpoon2",

dependencies = {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}},

{"mbbill/undotree"},

{"tpope/vim-fugitive"},

--lsp configuration

{"neovim/nvim-lspconfig"},

{"hrsh7th/cmp-nvim-lsp"}, --autocompletion

{"hrsh7th/nvim-cmp"}, --additional autocompletion

{"L3MON4D3/LuaSnip", version = "v2.*", build = "make install_jsregexp",

dependencies = {'saadparwaiz1/cmp_luasnip',

'rafamadriz/friendly-snippets'}}, --snippet engine

{"williamboman/mason.nvim"}, --lsp manager

{"williamboman/mason-lspconfig.nvim"}, --lsp configs manager

--colorscheme

{'rebelot/kanagawa.nvim'},

-- for Go programming

{

"ray-x/go.nvim",

dependencies = {"ray-x/guihua.lua"},

config = function()

require("go").setup()

end,

event = {"CmdlineEnter"},

ft = {"go", 'gomod'},

lazy = false,

}

}



Plugin usage

Since setup() is run when the plugin in loaded, go.nvim doesn’t require a configuration file in the ~/.config/nvim/after/plugin/ directory unless you want to implement custom changes to the configuration. It implements a huge list of commands available from the Neovim command line, simply type :Go and press <tab> to display the possibilites.

General settings

Some general settings to implement include setting relative line numbers, a color column, filetype triggering, and terminal-buffer escaping. These are only a few of the options available to customize. Do this by adding to a settings.lua file in the ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/ directory:

-- ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/settings.lua



-- line numbering

vim.opt.nu = true

vim.opt.relativenumber = true



-- set tab spaces to 4

vim.opt.tabstop = 4

vim.opt.softtabstop = 4

vim.opt.shiftwidth = 4

vim.expandtab = true



-- hand off undoing to undotree plugin and don't keep a swapfile

vim.opt.swapfile = false

vim.opt.backup = false

vim.undodir = os.getenv("HOME") .. "/.vim.undodir"

vim.opt.undofile = true



-- set incremental search. This helps immensly with tricky searches

vim.opt.hlsearch = false

vim.opt.incsearch = true



-- fast update time

vim.opt.updatetime = 50



-- color column to 80 characters

vim.opt.colorcolumn = "80"



-- filetype trigger

vim.opt.filetype='on'



-- set escape to enter normal mode in terminal buffer

vim.keymap.set("t", "<esc>", [[<C-\><C-n>]], {silent = true, noremap = true})

vim.api.nvim_set_keymap("n", "<leader><leader>term", ':belowright split | terminal<CR>',

{noremap = true, silent=true})

After creating the settings.lua file, add it to the ~/.config/nvim/init.lua file to source it:

-- ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/settings.lua

require('config.lazy')

require('config.settings')

Final directory structure:

If you followed this tutorial to this point, your final directory structure looks like this:

~/.config/nvim/

╰- init.lua

╰- after/plugin/

╰- cmp.lua

╰- colors.lua

╰- harpoon.lua

╰- lsp.lua

╰- python.lua

╰- rust.lua

╰- telescope.lua

╰- treesitter.lua

╰- undotree.lua

╰- lua/config/

╰-lazy.lua

╰-settings.lua

And ~/.config/nvim/lua/config/lazy.lua looks like this:

-- ~/.config/lua/config/lazy.lua



local lazypath = vim.fn.stdpath("data") .. "/lazy/lazy.nvim"

if not (vim.uv or vim.loop).fs_stat(lazypath) then

vim.fn.system({

"git",

"clone",

"--filter=blob:none",

"https://github.com/folke/lazy.nvim.git",

"--branch=stable", -- latest stable release

lazypath,

})

end

vim.opt.rtp:prepend(lazypath)



vim.g.mapleader = " " -- the leader key is used in many keymaps



local plugins = {

"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim",

{"nvim-treesitter/nvim-treesitter", build = ":TSUpdate"},

{"nvim-telescope/telescope.nvim", tag = '0.1.6',

requires = { {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}}},

{"ThePrimeagen/harpoon", branch = "harpoon2",

dependencies = {"nvim-lua/plenary.nvim"}},

{"mbbill/undotree"},

{"tpope/vim-fugitive"},

--lsp configuration

{"neovim/nvim-lspconfig"}, --lsp configs

{"hrsh7th/cmp-nvim-lsp"}, -- autocompletion

{"hrsh7th/nvim-cmp"}, --additional autocompletion

{"L3MON4D3/LuaSnip", version = "v2.*", build = "make install_jsregexp", dependencies = {'saadparwaiz1/cmp_luasnip','rafamadriz/friendly-snippets'}}, --snippet engine

{"williamboman/mason.nvim"}, --lsp package manager

{"williamboman/mason-lspconfig.nvim"}, --lsp package manager configs

--color scheme

{'rebelot/kanagawa.nvim'},

-- Rust programming

{'mrcjkb/rustaceanvim', version = '^4', lazy = true, ft = {rust}},

{'mfussenegger/nvim-dap'},

-- Go programming

{"ray-x/go.nvim", dependencies = {"ray-x/guihua.lua"},

config = function()

require("go").setup()

end,

event = {"CmdlineEnter"}, ft = {"go", 'gomod'},

lazy = false},

}



require("lazy").setup(plugins, {})



Out-of-the-box alternative using LazyVim

“All of this configuration is too much work!” – you, probably.

We get it. You want to start writing code now without learning what a Lua table is or how to configure treesitter parsers. You still want a lightweight, fully-integrated development enviroment on Fedora Workstation and you love Vim motions. LazyVim is a great alternative.

LazyVim requires the installation of Neovim using the instructions above.

Stash your current configuration (optional)

If you have already configured Neovim but want to use LazyVim, stash your current confiration with the following commands:

mv ~/.config/nvim{,.bak}

mv ~/.local/state/nvim{,.bak}

mv ~/.local/share/nvim{,.bak}

mv ~/.cache/nvim{,.bak}

Load the starter

### clone starter repository locally to the ~/.config/nvim directory

git clone https://github.com/LazyVim/starter ~/.config/nvim

Open Neovim using the nvim command to see the new interface:

The icons above will only be available if you install a nerd font like JetBrains-Mono.

### install jetbrainsmono and fontawesome

sudo dnf install jetbrains-mono-fonts fontawesome-fonts

Language-specific setup

LazyVim makes it extremely easy to optimize for specific language development. Simply type :LazyExtras to bring up the Extras configuration options.

Scroll down the list or search the list with the / (forward-slash) key to find your preferred language. (e.g. lang.go, lang.rust, lang.python, lang.typescript, lang.haskell, etc.) and with the cursor over the line, press the x key to enable that configuration.

Conclusion

Whether you build a bespoke configuration to match your workflow or grab LazyVim for easy development, Fedora offers a reliable, leading-edge platform for software development, data analysis, research, and learning. Happy coding!

:q!