Command line quick tips: Reading files different ways

Posted by on October 12, 2018

Fedora is delightful to use as a graphical operating system. You can point and click your way through just about any task easily. But you’ve probably seen there is a powerful command line under the hood. To try it out in a shell, just open the Terminal application in your Fedora system. This article is one in a series that will show you some common command line utilities.

In this installment you’ll learn how to read files in different ways. If you open a Terminal to do some work on your system, chances are good that you’ll need to read a file or two.

The whole enchilada

The cat command is well known to terminal users. When you cat a file, you’re simply displaying the whole file to the screen. Really what’s happening under the hood is the file is read one line at a time, then each line is written to the screen.

Imagine you have a file with one word per line, called myfile. To make this clear, the file will contain the word equivalent for a number on each line, like this:

one
two
three
four
five

So if you cat that file, you’ll see this output:

$ cat myfile
one
two
three
four
five

Nothing too surprising there, right? But here’s an interesting twist. You can also cat that file backward. For this, use the tac command. (Note that Fedora takes no blame for this debatable humor!)

$ tac myfile
five
four
three
two
one

The cat file also lets you ornament the file in different ways, in case that’s helpful. For instance, you can number lines:

$ cat -n myfile
     1 one
     2 two
     3 three
     4 four
     5 five

There are additional options that will show special characters and other features. To learn more, run the command man cat, and when done just hit q to exit back to the shell.

Picking over your food

Often a file is too long to fit on a screen, and you may want to be able to go through it like a document. In that case, try the less command:

$ less myfile

You can use your arrow keys as well as PgUp/PgDn to move around the file. Again, you can use the q key to quit back to the shell.

There’s actually a more command too, based on an older UNIX command. If it’s important to you to still see the file when you’re done, you might want to use it. The less command brings you back to the shell the way you left it, and clears the display of any sign of the file you looked at.

Just the appetizer (or dessert)

Sometimes the output you want is just the beginning of a file. For instance, the file might be so long that when you cat the whole thing, the first few lines scroll past before you can see them. The head command will help you grab just those lines:

$ head -n 2 myfile
one
two

In the same way, you can use tail to just grab the end of a file:

$ tail -n 3 myfile
three
four
five

Of course these are only a few simple commands in this area. But they’ll get you started when it comes to reading files.

Using Software

Paul W. Frields

Paul W. Frields has been a Linux user and enthusiast since 1997, and joined the Fedora Project in 2003, shortly after launch. He was a founding member of the Fedora Project Board, and has worked on documentation, website publishing, advocacy, toolchain development, and maintaining software. He joined Red Hat as Fedora Project Leader from February 2008 to July 2010, and remains with Red Hat as an engineering manager. He currently lives with his wife and two children in Virginia.

7 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. jun.zhou

    thankyou.The article is very simple,but userfull.

    October 12, 2018
    Reply

  2. João Rodrigues

    The name cat comes from the word concatenate (and not from the animal).

    Another useful uses of head and tail (that I always mix-up) are the signed “-n” arguments.

    tail -n +NUM makes tail start outputting at line NUM

    So, if you would want to print all the lines except the first one, you’d use

    $ tail -n +2 myfile
    two
    three
    four
    five

    head -n -NUM outputs every line except the last NUM lines.

    So, if you want to output everything but the last line:
    $ head -n -1 myfile
    one
    two
    three
    four

    October 12, 2018
    Reply

  3. svsv sarma

    Very educative and informative indeed. Different moods of the same command is interesting. With GUI, Terminal has lost its importance. But in Linux, particularly in Fedora, Terminal has its own significance, for use with DNF, APT and Dracut etc. I am beginning and trying hard to understand its power now.
    However, with the command $ cat or $ tac, the Terminal stuns and no output is shown!

    October 12, 2018
    Reply
    •

      Paul W. Frields

      The reason no output is shown is that, if you don’t include a file name, both cat and tac expect to be fed data from the standard input (usually provided by a pipe). We’ll definitely cover using the pipe in a future article.

      October 12, 2018
      Reply

  4. ryuuy

    better way is using Ruby
    https://github.com/tombenner/ru
    https://www.sitepoint.com/ru-ruby-shell/

    $ru ‘map(:to_i).sum’ myfile
    sum of numbers in file

    October 12, 2018
    Reply

  5. peter p

    i also like using sed for printing lines of a file.
    sed 25q
    will print the first 25 lines.
    while
    sed -n 7,10p
    prints lines 7 thru 10.

    October 12, 2018
    Reply

Leave a Reply

