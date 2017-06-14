Most Fedora users are probably aware that Fedora Workstation ships with a basic calculator application. This small app has pretty much always been a part of the Fedora desktop. However, did you know that the Calculator app in Fedora Workstation also has a built-in search provider allowing you to perform quick calculations directly in the overview? Great for quick, on-off calculations without having to launch a separate app.

Using the Overview calculator

To use the Search provider of the Calculator app, first open the overview by either clicking Activities in the top left of your desktop or pressing the Meta key on your keyboard. Type the calculation you wish to perform in the search box, and the results will appear:

Additionally, the predefined functions in the app can be used in the Overview as well. This allows more complex calculations using functions like Square Root (sqrt), Sine (sin), Cosine (cos), Tangent (tan), Natural Logarithm (ln), and Logarithm (log):

Enabling or Disabling the search provider

If the calculator results aren’t showing in the overview, it is likely that the search provider is disabled. Enabling or disabling the search provider is in the Search settings section in the main settings for Fedora Workstation: