Build your own Fedora IoT Remix

Fedora IoT Edition is aimed at the Internet of Things. It was introduced in the article How to turn on an LED with Fedora IoT in 2018. It is based on RPM-OSTree as a core technology to gain some nifty properties and features which will be covered in a moment.

RPM-OSTree is a high-level tool built on libostree which is a set of tools establishing a “git-like” model for committing and exchanging filesystem trees, deployment of said trees, bootloader configuration and layered RPM package management. Such a system benefits from the following properties:

Transactional upgrade and rollback

Read-only filesystem areas

Potentially small updates through deltas

Branching, including rebase and multiple deployments

Reproducible filesystem

Specification of filesystem through version-controlled code

Exchange of filesystem trees and corresponding commits is done through OSTree repositories or remotes. When using one of the Fedora Editions based on RPM-OSTree there are remotes from which the system downloads commits and applies them, rather than downloading and installing separate RPMs.

A Remix in the Fedora ecosystem is an altered, opinionated version of the OS. It covers the needs of a specific niche. This article will dive into the world of building your own filesystem commits based on Fedora IoT Edition. You will become acquainted to the tools, terminology, design and processes of such a system. If you follow the directions in this guide you will end up with your own Fedora IoT Remix.

Preparations

You will need some packages to get started. On non-ostree systems install the packages ostree and rpm-ostree. Both are available in the Fedora Linux package repositories. Additionally install git to access the Fedora IoT ostree spec sources.

sudo dnf install ostree rpm-ostree git

Assuming you have a spare, empty folder laying around to work with, start there by creating some files and folders that will be needed along the way.

mkdir .cache .build-repo .deploy-repo .tmp custom

The .cache directory is used by all build commands around rpm-ostree. The folders build and deploy store separate repositories to keep the build environment separate from the actual remix. The .tmp directory is used to combine the git-managed upstream sources (from Fedora IoT, for example) with modifications kept in the custom directory.

As you build your own OSTree as derivative from Fedora IoT you will need the sources. Clone them into the folder .fedora-iot-spec. They contain several configuration files specifying how the ostree filesystem for Fedora IoT is built, what packages to include, etc.

git clone -b "f34" https://pagure.io/fedora-iot/ostree.git .fedora-iot-spec

OSTree repositories

Create repositories to build and store an OSTree filesystem and its contents . A place to store commits and manage their metadata. Wait, what? What is an OSTree commit anyway? Glad you ask! With rpm-ostree you build so-called libostree commits. The terminology is roughly based on git. They essentially work in similar ways. Those commits store diffs from one state of the filesystem to the next. If you change a binary blob inside the tree, the commit contains this change. You can deploy this specific version of the filesystem at any time.

Use the ostree init command to create two ostree repositories.

ostree --repo=".build-repo" init --mode=bare-user ostree --repo=".deploy-repo" init --mode=archive

The main difference between the repositories is their mode. Create the build repository in “bare-user” mode and the “production” repository in “archive” mode. The bare* mode is well suited for build environments. The “user” portion additionally allows non-root operation and storing extended attributes. Create the other repository in archive mode. It stores objects compressed; making them easy to move around. If all that doesn’t mean a thing to you, don’t worry. The specifics don’t matter for your primary goal here – to build your own Remix.

Let me share just a little anecdote on this: When I was working on building ostree-based systems on GitLab CI/CD pipelines and we had to move the repositories around different jobs, we once tried to move them uncompressed in bare-user mode via caches. We learned that, while this works with archive repos, it does not with bare* repos. Important filesystem attributes will get corrupted on the way.

Custom flavor

What’s a Remix without any customization? Not much! Create some configuration files as adjustment for your own OS. Assuming you want to deploy the Remix on a system with a hardware watchdog (a Raspberry Pi, for example) start with a watchdog configuration file:

./custom/watchdog.conf watchdog-device = /dev/watchdog max-load-1 = 24 max-load-15 = 9 realtime = yes priority = 1 watchdog-timeout = 15 # Broadcom BCM2835 limitation

The postprocess-script is an arbitrary shell script executed inside the target filesystem tree as part of the build process. It allows for last-minute customization of the filesystem in a restricted and (by default) network-less environment. It’s a good place to ensure the correct file permissions are set for the custom watchdog configuration file.

./custom/treecompose-post.sh #!/bin/sh set -e # Prepare watchdog chown root:root /etc/watchdog.conf chmod 0644 /etc/watchdog.conf

Plant a Treefile

Fedora IoT is pretty minimal and keeps its main focus on security and best-practices. The rest is up to you and your use-case. As a consequence, the watchdog package is not provided from the get-go. In RPM-OSTree the spec file is called Treefile and encoded in JSON. In the Treefile you specify what packages to install, files and folders to exclude from packages, configuration files to add to the filesystem tree and systemd units to enable by default.

./custom/treefile.json { "ref": "OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64", "ex-jigdo-spec": "fedora-iot.spec", "include": "fedora-iot-base.json", "boot-location": "modules", "packages": [ "watchdog" ], "remove-files": [ "etc/watchdog.conf" ], "add-files": [ ["watchdog.conf", "/etc/watchdog.conf"] ], "units": [ "watchdog.service" ], "postprocess-script": "treecompose-post.merged.sh" }

The ref is basically the branch name within the repository. Use it to refer to this specific spec in rpm-ostree operations. With ex-jigdo-spec and include you link this Treefile to the configuration of the Fedora IoT sources. Additionally specify the Fedora Updates repo in the repos section. It is not part of the sources so you will have to add that yourself. More on that in a moment.

With packages you instruct rpm-ostree to install the watchdog package. Exclude the watchdog.conf file and replace it with the one from the custom directory by using remove-files and add-files. Now just enable the watchdog.service and you are good to go.

All available treefile options are available in the official RPM-OSTree documentation.

Add another RPM repository

In it’s initial configuration the OSTree only uses the initial Fedora 34 package repository. Add the Fedora 34 Updates repository as well. To do so, add the following file to your custom directory.

./custom/fedora-34-updates.repo [fedora-34-updates] name=Fedora 34 - $basearch - Updates #baseurl=http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/updates/$releasever/Everything/$basearch/ metalink=https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=updates-released-f34&arch=$basearch enabled=1 repo_gpgcheck=0 type=rpm gpgcheck=1 #metadata_expire=7d gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-34-$basearch skip_if_unavailable=False

Now tell rpm-ostree in the spec for your Remix to include this repository. Use the treefile‘s repos section.

./custom/treefile.json { ... "repos": [ "fedora-34", "fedora-34-updates" ], ... }

Build your own Fedora IoT Remix

You have all that need to build your first ostree based filesystem. By now you setup a certain project structure, downloaded the Fedora IoT upstream specs, and added some customization and initialized the ostree repositories. All you need to do now is throw everything together and create a nicely flavored Fedora IoT Remix salsa.

cp ./.fedora-iot-spec/* .tmp/ cp ./custom/* .tmp/

Combine the postprocessing-scripts of the Fedora IoT upstream sources and your custom directory.

cat "./.fedora-iot-spec/treecompose-post.sh" "./custom/treecompose-post.sh" > ".tmp/treecompose-post.merged.sh" chmod +x ".tmp/treecompose-post.merged.sh"

Remember that you specified treecompose-post.merged.sh as your post-processing script earlier in treefile.json? That’s where this file comes from.

Note that all the files – systemd units, scripts, configurations – mentioned in ostree.json are now available in .tmp. This folder is the build context that all the references are relative to.

You are only one command away from kicking off your first build of a customized Fedora IoT. Now, kick-of the build with rpm-ostree compose tree command. Now grab a cup of coffee, enjoy and wait for the build to finish. That may take between 5 to 10 minutes depending on your host hardware. See you later!

sudo rpm-ostree compose tree --unified-core --cachedir=".cache" --repo=".build-repo" --write-commitid-to="$COMMIT_FILE" ".tmp/treefile.json"

Prepare for deployment

Oh, erm, you are back already? Ehem. Good! – The .build-repo now stores a complete filesystem tree of around 700 to 800 MB of compressed data. The last thing to do before you consider putting this on the network and deploying it on your device(s) (at least for now) is to add a commit with an arbitrary commit subject and metadata and to pull the result over to the deploy-repo.

sudo ostree --repo=".deploy-repo" pull-local ".build-repo" "OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64"

The deploy-repo can now be placed on any file-serving webserver and then used as a new ostree remote … theoretically. I won’t go through the topic of security for ostree remotes just yet. As an initial advise though: Always sign OSTree commits with GPG to ensure the authenticity of your updates. Apart from that it’s only a matter of adding the remote configuration on your target and using rpm-ostree rebase to switch over to this Remix.

As a final thing before you leave to do outside stuff (like with fresh air, sun, ice-cream or whatever), take a look around the newly built filesystem to ensure that everything is in place.

Explore the filesystem

Use ostree refs to list available refs in the repo or on your system.

$ ostree --repo=".deploy-repo" refs OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64

Take a look at the commits of a ref with ostree log.

$ ostree --repo=".deploy-repo" log OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64 commit 849c0648969c8c2e793e5d0a2f7393e92be69216e026975f437bdc2466c599e9 ContentChecksum: bcaa54cc9d8ffd5ddfc86ed915212784afd3c71582c892da873147333e441b26 Date: 2021-07-27 06:45:36 +0000 Version: 34 (no subject)

List the ostree filesystem contents with ostree ls.

$ ostree --repo=".build-repo" ls OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64 d00755 0 0 0 / l00777 0 0 0 /bin -> usr/bin l00777 0 0 0 /home -> var/home l00777 0 0 0 /lib -> usr/lib l00777 0 0 0 /lib64 -> usr/lib64 l00777 0 0 0 /media -> run/media l00777 0 0 0 /mnt -> var/mnt l00777 0 0 0 /opt -> var/opt l00777 0 0 0 /ostree -> sysroot/ostree l00777 0 0 0 /root -> var/roothome l00777 0 0 0 /sbin -> usr/sbin l00777 0 0 0 /srv -> var/srv l00777 0 0 0 /tmp -> sysroot/tmp d00755 0 0 0 /boot d00755 0 0 0 /dev d00755 0 0 0 /proc d00755 0 0 0 /run d00755 0 0 0 /sys d00755 0 0 0 /sysroot d00755 0 0 0 /usr d00755 0 0 0 /var $ ostree --repo=".build-repo" ls OSTreeBeard/stable/x86_64 /usr/etc/watchdog.conf -00644 0 0 208 /usr/etc/watchdog.conf

Take note that the watchdog.conf file is located under /usr/etc/watchdog.conf. On booted deployment this is located at /etc/watchdog.conf as usual.

Where to go from here?

You took a brave step in building a customized Fedora IoT on your local machine. First I introduced you the concepts and vocabulary so you could understand where you were at and where you wanted to go. You then ensured all the tools were in place. You looked at the ostree repository modes and mechanics before analyzing a typical ostree configuration. To spice it up and make it a bit more interesting you made an additional service and configuration ready to role out on your device(s). To do that you added the Fedora Updates RPM repository and then kicked off the build process. Last but not least, you packaged the result up in a format ready to be placed somewhere on the network.

There are a lot more topics to cover. I could explain how to configure an NGINX to serve ostree remotes effectively. Or how to ensure the security and authenticity of the filesystem and updates through GPG signatures. Also, how one manually alters the filesystem and what tooling is available for building the filesystem. There is also more to be explained about how to test the Remix and how to build flashable images and installation media.

Let me know in the comments what you think and what you care about. Tell me what you’d like to read next. If you already built Fedora IoT, I’m happy to read your stories too.

