Incremental backups with Btrfs snapshots

Snapshots are an interesting feature of Btrfs. A snapshot is a copy of a subvolume. Taking a snapshot is immediate. However, taking a snapshot is not like performing a rsync or a cp, and a snapshot doesn’t occupy space as soon as it is created.
Editors note: From the BTRFS Wiki – A snapshot is simply a subvolume that shares its data (and metadata) with some other subvolume, using Btrfs’s COW capabilities.
Occupied space will increase alongside the data changes in the original subvolume or in the snapshot itself, if it is writeable. Added/modified files, and deleted files in the subvolume still reside in the snapshots. This is a convenient way to perform backups.
Using snapshots for backups
A snapshot resides on the same disk where the subvolume is located. You can browse it like a regular directory and recover a copy of a file as it was when the snapshot was performed. By the way, a snapshot on the same disk of the snapshotted subvolume is not an ideal backup strategy: if the hard disk broke, snapshots will be lost as well. An interesting feature of snapshots is the ability to send them to another location. The snapshot can be sent to an external hard drive or to a remote system via SSH (the destination filesystems need to be formatted as Btrfs as well). To do this, the commands btrfs send and btrfs receive are used.
Taking a snapshot
In order to use the send and the receive commands, it is important to create the snapshot as read-only, and snapshots are writeable by default.
The following command will take a snapshot of the /home subvolume. Note the -r flag for readonly.
Instead of day1, the snapshot name can be the current date, like home-$(date +%Y%m%d). Snapshots look like regular subdirectories. You can place them wherever you like. The directory /.snapshots could be a good choice to keep them neat and to avoid confusion.
Editors note: Snapshots will not take recursive snapshots of themselves. If you create a snapshot of a subvolume, every subvolume or snapshot that the subvolume contains is mapped to an empty directory of the same name inside the snapshot.
Backup using btrfs send
In this example the destination Btrfs volume in the USB drive is mounted as /run/media/user/mydisk/bk . The command to send the snapshot to the destination is:
Incremental backup
Another useful feature of snapshots is the ability to perform the send task in an incremental way. Let’s take another snapshot.
In order to perform the send task incrementally, you need to specify the previous snapshot as a base and this snapshot has to exist in the source and in the destination. Please note the -p option.
Cleanup
Once the operation is complete, you can keep the snapshot. But if you perform these operations on a daily basis, you could end up with a lot of them. This could lead to confusion and potentially a lot of used space on your disks. So it is a good advice to delete some snapshots if you think you don’t need them anymore.
Keep in mind that in order to perform an incremental send you need at least the last snapshot. This snapshot must be present in the source and in the destination.
Note: the day 3 snapshot was preserved in the source and in the destination. In this way, tomorrow (day 4), you can perform a new incremental btrfs send.
As some final advice, if the USB drive has a bunch of space, you could consider maintaining multiple snapshots in the destination, while in the source disk you would keep only the last one.
Brad Smith
Thanks for the information. Very useful and much appreciated. I am a long time Fedora user but not really a linux sysadmin. I have been using ext3 and ext4 along with LVM for quite a while. It would be nice if there were an article with links to information on safely migrating from EXT4/LVM (and an LVM raid) for /home) to btrfs for Fedora users.
thanks!
Sebastiaan Franken
As far as I know the only “safe” way of migrating from ext4 + LLVM to BTRFS is to reinstall your OS, since changing your underlying filesystem (and it’s layout) is quite a big deal, plumbing wise. There is no safe way of doing that with a running system, as far as I know.
Nick Avem
Will the new F33 LVM layout be (preferably out of the box) compatible with snapper?
Kyle
Second snapper.io to help mange the snapshots. Very handy.
Vernon Van Steenkist
rdiff-backup has had this capability for over 20 years and works great on many different file systems and even remote machines. What is the advantage of using btrfs?
Chris Murphy
Perhaps the most significant difference is how difference is computed. Whether cp, rsync, or rdiff-backup, both the source and the destination need to be scanned and compared to know how they differ and what to copy.
Btrfs snapshots, the difference is a function of copy-on-write, and what changes have happened between two “generations”. Each snapshot has a unique generation. Deep traversal isn’t required. For example, I have a 1TB subvolume, and 1M of difference between two of its subvolume snapshots. The incremental send takes only a few seconds. Also, the difference is a function of changed blocks, and btrfs send will only send changed blocks (depending on how the owning application updates files).
Send+receive is well suited for backup, but it’s primarily a replication scheme. So you don’t see options for filtering (excludes or includes), or whether to preserve dates, times, permissions, or labels. These things are always preserved. A related feature is the possibility of creating a file out of the send stream, whether it’s a full or incremental send. This can come in handy for replicating containers or even a full file system root to many machines, physical or virtual.
Like anything, there are tradeoffs. But no matter what, backups are better than no backups!
Vernon Van Steenkist
“Whether cp, rsync, or rdiff-backup, both the source and the destination need to be scanned and compared to know how they differ and what to copy.”
No. rdiff-backup is not like cp or rsync. Unlike cp and rsync, rdiff-backup has its own meta-data directory where it stores sha1 checksums on every file. rdiff-backup only needs to compare these checksums to see if an incremental delta backup needs to occur which makes rdiff-backup extremely fast. More information is below
https://current.workingdirectory.net/posts/2018/rsyncvsrdiff/
In addition, unlike cp and rsync, rdiff-backup creates delta snapshots each time it runs where only the deltas ares stored like a version manager ala CVS.
“Send+receive is well suited for backup, but it’s primarily a replication scheme. So you don’t see options for filtering (excludes or includes), or whether to preserve dates, times, permissions, or labels.”
No, rdiff-backup does have filtering and does preserve dates, times, permissions etc.
More information is below:
https://linux.die.net/man/1/rdiff-backup
Chris Murphy
rdiff-backup doesn’t have to read every file on the target, but it does have to read every file on the source. It computes a new sha1sum for each file, comparing to its own metadata directory, to know what’s changed.
Btrfs send doesn’t need to read a single file, source or target, to know what’s changed, and what to send. It doesn’t even have to read all of the metadata for the snapshots being sent, because the nodes contain a generation value for each referenced leaf. If a leaf is too old or new (compared to the generations of the two snapshots) it doesn’t need to be read.
Duncan Ball
Nice article, but of ou are going to write an something describing a backup mechanism, it would be helpful to provide at least one example of how to recover from that backup Is there an efficient way to apply just the delta from the snapshot copy to roll back the filesystem to that point in time?
laolux
Thanks for the article, will use that once f33 is out.
Now it would be great if you could elaborate on the ssh option a bit. How would I do that? And do I need to be root on the receiving machine?