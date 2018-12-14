Gaming on your Linux desktop, trying alternative desktop environments, and tweaking little details such as your boot screen. Yes, it’s been a whole year again! What a great time to look back at the most popular articles on the Fedora Magazine written by our awesome contributors.

Let’s dive into the first article of the “best of 2018” series — this time focused on Fedora Workstation and how you like to use it on your Linux desktop.

Install NVIDIA GPU on your system

Are you a gamer or a researcher? Having a strong GPU might be crucial for you.

This article will guide you through the installation of an NVIDIA GPU — both the hardware and the drivers — on your Fedora Workstation. Ready for science and some fun?

Install Steam or Chrome from 3rd-party repositories

Now that we have a powerful GPU installed on our system, let’s play some games! Did you know you can install Steam, a popular gaming platform, on Fedora?

If you’re not a gamer, you might appreciate a wide variety of other popular software such as Google Chrome that can be installed from the third-party repos.

This article gives you all the information you need about the new third-party repositories. You’ll learn how to enable them and how to consume the apps using Gnome Software or DNF.

Get started with openbox

One favorite perk of using a Linux desktop is the variety of different window managers. And there are many different ones available for Fedora.

This article covers openbox — a lightweight window manager focusing on minimal desktop experience.

And since there are so many window managers, here is a small bonus you: 5 cool tiling window managers — using tiles instead of windows.

Change your Plymouth bootup theme

And in case you like visually tweaking your system in any way possible, don’t forget about your boot screen!

This article shows you how to change the Plymouth bootup theme.