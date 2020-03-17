Announcing the release of Fedora 32 Beta

The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 32 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora 32 release at the end of April.

Download the prerelease from our Get Fedora site:

Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:

Beta Release Highlights

Fedora Workstation

New in Fedora 32 Workstation Beta is EarlyOOM enabled by default. EarlyOOM enables users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage. Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid state drives.

Fedora 32 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 3.36, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. It is full of performance enhancements and improvements. GNOME 3.36 adds a Do Not Disturb button in the notifications, improved setup for parental controls and virtualization, and tweaks to Settings. For a full list of GNOME 3.36 highlights, see the release notes.

Other updates

Fedora 32 Beta includes updated versions of many popular packages like Ruby, Python, and Perl. It also includes version 10 of the popular GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). We also have the customary updates to underlying infrastructure software, like the GNU C Library. For a full list, see the Change set on the Fedora Wiki.

Testing needed

Since this is a Beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora QA team via the mailing list or in the #fedora-qa channel on IRC Freenode. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked on the Common F32 Bugs page.

For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.

What is the Beta Release?

A Beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the Beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora, but Linux and free software as a whole.

More information

For more detailed information about what’s new on Fedora 32 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora 32 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.

Photo by Josh Calabrese on Unsplash.

  1. Karlis K.

    Can I upgrade F31 to F32 beta release using:

    sudo dnf upgrade –refresh -y
    sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=32
    sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

    Or is that discouraged and until Final stable release is out one should do a clean install on a dual-boot or within a VM?

    March 17, 2020
      Matthew Miller

      You can do this. It’s exactly what I did and it worked for me. Because it’s a beta there’s no promises that you won’t have to do some kind of manual cleanup either now or when the final comes out, but in most cases in recent history we’ve been in pretty good shape for beta releases.

      March 17, 2020
      • Lukas Piekarski

        I think I’ll give it a shot. I have Fedora 32 installed on VM and it seems pretty stable.
        What do you mean by “manual cleanup”?

        March 17, 2020
          Matthew Miller

          Possibly need to remove or add some packages from the command line outside of the dnf system upgrade, and in rare cases make a manual configuration change. Not saying it’s likely here, but things like that have happened in the past and will probably happen in the future with beta releases.

          March 17, 2020
    • DaVid Frantz

      Another little question would doing as Karlis details result in a smooth transition to the release build when it ships?

      Also is the Mesa version known here? My biggest grip with AMD and Linux is the bugs that remain in place for just about forever so getting the newest is always preferred. Bugs that I suspect are GPU bugs.

      March 17, 2020
    • Paweł

      If someone is interested to test the beta version – by default you will also need a dnf plugin to do this:
      sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade

      The process is the same as a standard system upgrade, you can find more details here: https://fedoramagazine.org/upgrading-fedora-30-to-fedora-31/

      March 17, 2020
  2. sonsuz

    I have an optimus laptop.*
    Does nvidia driver work on beta?

    March 17, 2020
  3. Stephan Goldenberg

    Geez, calm down. I’m still running 30. 😉

    Stay healthy!

    March 17, 2020
  4. Tim K

    I have the F31 KDE spin on my machine.

    If I use the above commands to upgrade in the same way:

    will this upgrade the KDE components needed?
    will it install the default GNOME desktop also?

    Thanks

    March 17, 2020
  5. JCjr

    Still waiting on proper mainline kernel support before I buy a Raspberry Pi 4. I want to be able to use Fedora on one, or else look for an ARM SBC platform that has a complete array of mainline kernel drivers for the hardware, including accelerated video drivers, which always seems to be a big problem with ARM SoC’s. Until ARM gets up to the point where all the hardware in an SBC platform, including said video acceleration as well as wireless support, is included in the mainline Linux kernel as opposed to having vendor-supplied custom kernels, AND has the performance necessary to run GNOME 3 (meaning it’s competitive with x86 and able to run GTK3+ apps smoothly), I find it difficult to take seriously at this time. The RK3399-based systems seem to be some of the better options for performance, but is this going to provide an x86-like (like an older Celeron or something) desktop performance for running the OS, and does it provide decent drivers for things like video acceleration? The benchmark for desktop Linux on ARM should look similar to Android or Chrome OS: at the very least, YouTube and other video sites should be able to play HD video with standard hardware acceleration provided by the video driver, not some browser hack or specific video playback application. Unfortunately, Android devices often use heavily hardware-specific kernel options and even sometimes proprietary drivers or hard-to-obtain firmware blobs that don’t translate over to an up-to-date mainline Linux kernel for a general desktop OS distribution like Fedora. Any opinions on this? Is this situation improving within the Fedora 32 timeframe?

    March 17, 2020
  6. idanka

    Works: Cuda 10.2, Torch7, GCC8, Odio?

    March 17, 2020
  7. Andy Mender

    Gonna give it a try and maybe finally join the Fedora community :). I’m on F31 and so far it’s been very solid.

    March 17, 2020
