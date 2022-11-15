Announcing Fedora Linux 37

Today I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of Fedora Project contributors: the Fedora Linux 37 release is here! Let’s see what the latest release brings you. As always, you should make sure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release. Can’t wait to get started? Download while you read!
New editions
Fedora Editions are flagship offerings targeted at a particular “market”. With Fedora Linux 37, we’re adding two new Editions. Fedora CoreOS is the successor to what you may remember as Atomic Host. Drawing from Project Atomic and the original CoreOS work, it provides an automatic update mechanism geared toward hosting container-based workloads. With atomic updates and easy rollback, it adds peace of mind to your infrastructure.
Fedora Cloud is also back as an Edition. The Cloud Working Group has seen a resurgence in activity. Cloud provides a great Fedora base to run in your favorite public or private cloud. AMIs will be available in the AWS Marketplace later this week and community channels are available now. Check the website for images in other cloud providers or for your own cloud!
Desktop improvements
Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop experience. As usual, Fedora Workstation features the latest GNOME release. GNOME 43 includes a new device security panel in Settings, providing the user with information about the security of hardware and firmware on the system. Building on the previous release, more core GNOME apps have been ported to the latest version of the GTK toolkit, providing improved performance and a modern look.
With this release, we’ve made a few changes to allow you to slim down your installation a bit. We split the language packs for the Firefox browser into subpackages. This means you can remove the “firefox-langpacks” package if you don’t need the localization. The runtime packages for gettext — the tools that help other packages produce multilingual text — are split into a separate subpackage.
Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Comp Neuro, which provides tools for computational neuroscience, and desktop environments like Fedora LXQt, which provides a lightweight desktop environment. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.
Sysadmin improvements
Fedora Server now produces a KVM disk image to make running Server in a virtual machine easier. If you’ve disabled SELinux (it’s okay — we still love you!), you can turn it back on with less impact. The autorelabel now runs in parallel, making the “fixfiles” operation much faster.
In order to keep up with advances in cryptography, this release introduces a TEST-FEDORA39 policy that previews changes planned for future releases. The new policy includes a move away from SHA-1 signatures. Researchers have long known that this hash (like MD5 before it) is not safe to use for many security purposes.
In the future, we are likely to remove SHA-1 from the list of acceptable security algorithms in Fedora Linux. (As the name TEST-FEDORA39 implies, perhaps as soon as next year.) We know there are still SHA-1 hashes in use today, however. The new policy helps you test your critical applications now so that you’ll be ready. Please try it out, and let us know where you encounter problems.
Speaking of cryptography, the openssl1.1 package is now deprecated. It will remain available, but we recommend you update your code to work with openssl 3.
Other updates
The Raspberry Pi 4 is now officially supported in Fedora Linux, including accelerated graphics. In other ARM news, Fedora Linux 37 drops support for the ARMv7 architecture (also known as arm32 or armhfp).
Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Python 3.11, Golang 1.19, glibc 2.36, and LLVM 15.
We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 37, see the release notes.
In the unlikely event of a problem…
If you run into a problem, visit our Ask Fedora user-support forum. This includes a category for common issues.
Thank you everyone
Thanks to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle. We love having you in the Fedora community.
Hi – I’m excited as well! Unfortunately, I get an error on my Fedora 36 ARM installation when trying to upgrade.
Kamil
The specific link for F37 Common Issues is:
https://ask.fedoraproject.org/tags/c/common-issues/141/f37
John Willemsen
yodatak
Don’t update if you have a nvidia driver propietary driver there is problem with existing Nvidia driver
https://bugzilla.rpmfusion.org/show_bug.cgi?id=6466
https://www.reddit.com/r/Fedora/comments/y9te2e/nvidia_drm_errors_on_nvidia_driver_5205606/
https://forums.developer.nvidia.com/t/in-fedora-37-nvidia-driver-520-56-06-is-buged-and-crash-apex-legend-drm-nv-drm-fence-context-create-ioctl-nvidia-drm-error-nvidia-drm-gpu-id/232940
arielale
Soy Nuevo con fedora, tengo la version 36, como hago para actualizar a 37 con knome 43, alguien me puede ayudar…
Gregory Bartholomew
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/quick-docs/upgrading/
Tim H
There’s a typo in this post in the “Other updates” section:
“For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 36, see the release notes.”
Should be Fedora 37, and the link needs correcting too 🙂
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks Jim! Fixed!
Hawar Hekmat
Slow dnf as usual, and slow website downloading ISO from fedora workstation takes ever to complete
Gregory Bartholomew
Sounds like Fedora Linux could use more mirrors (https://admin.fedoraproject.org/mirrormanager/). I guess you could run one. Or get someone in your area with good bandwidth to do so.
ziprasidone
idanka
Use torrent, not slow:
https://torrent.fedoraproject.org/
Piotr
/etc/fstab
Created by anaconda on Tue Aug 23 02:44:14 2022
I’ve been using F37 Silverblue since August 23. 😉 I’d say it was fairly reliable in late September.
Any idea when Fedora Silverblue 37 iso will be available? (Would like to do a new clean install instead of rebase)
WhoKnows
Nevermind – Saw that the iso is listed in https://torrent.fedoraproject.org/
James
Can anyone give me a link to download the fedora silverblue 37? The official silverblue website only has links to the 36 iso.
Although the torrent url in a comment above has a link to the 37 silverblue iso torrent, I don’t have a torrent client on this machine, and so wanted to download the iso direct.
James
I found the 37 silverblue iso download at the following link:
https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/37/Silverblue/
Darvond
Mazeltov. I’ll wait for Sway and a few other packages to update before taking it fully.
msztr
Is there any way to disable this new menu style and go back to the old one?
https://mega.nz/file/OjZGFTYT#mVdpmao5XgQxII7ChK5yI55hsP4xdL2WIyshrzkU4_g
msztr
Jesse
Yeah, stay on Fedora 36 – that menu isn’t from Fedora, it is the style from GNOME 43.
Marko
Indeed it’s coming from Gnome 43. It’s a bit different and might take using to, but what I’d like is to be adoptable based on where is your taskbar. Mine is in the bottom so having power button at the top makes it very non-intuitive to use.
Darvond
Sure. Dump Gnome for a better desktop environment/window manager. Fedora doesn’t exactly have a shortage of them. I personally suggest WIndowmaker or i3. If you want something less esoteric, Cinnamon and Mate are based on the GTK without Gnome’s baggage.
A metaphor: As Comstar became to the Inner Sphere, so has Gnome become to Linux.
Christian
I ‘ve just installed F37 to my laptops ssd from a usb-stick created with Fedora Media Writer. My plan was to keep the existing Windows 10 and F33 OS and installed F37 beside them.
In Anaconda i did choose: custom installation > in following agent > “auto create F37 partions”. the process created serveral new Brtfs partitions/volumes, starting from p6 to p8.
###
NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINTS
zram0 252:0 0 7,4G 0 disk [SWAP]
nvme0n1 259:0 0 238,5G 0 disk
├─nvme0n1p1 259:1 0 260M 0 part /boot/efi
├─nvme0n1p2 259:2 0 16M 0 part
├─nvme0n1p3 259:3 0 42,4G 0 part
├─nvme0n1p4 259:4 0 1000M 0 part
├─nvme0n1p5 259:5 0 1G 0 part
├─nvme0n1p6 259:6 0 117,7G 0 part
├─nvme0n1p7 259:7 0 1G 0 part /boot
└─nvme0n1p8 259:8 0 75,1G 0 part /home
/
###
After the installation process had finished i did a reboot. The Grub bootloader now shows entries for Windows 10, F37 and F37-rescue (all are working) but the previous F33 entry is gone. Please help me with instructions to restore F33 grub boot entry!
Christian
correction: In Anaconda i did choose: custom installation > in following agent > “auto create F37 partions”. the process created serveral new Brtfs partitions/volumes: p7 and p8, and i think modified p1
Gregory Bartholomew
@Christian This sort of problem is better discussed on Fedora’s help forum: https://ask.fedoraproject.org/
LiuYan
Since there’s EFI partition, my guess: the /boot/efi/EFI/fedora/ directory was overridden with Fedora 37 installation, so F33 grub boot entry was lost.
From the partition list, I didn’t seen a large partition that can hold Fedora 33 installation (assuming p3 is Windows 10 installation). Maybe Fedora 33 installation was overridden too ?
Máirín Duffy
F37 also features brand new non-default wallpapers created on Fedora using Blender 🙂
https://gitlab.com/fedora/design/community-design-team/issues/-/issues/5
Enjoy!
Stan
What package?
Máirín Duffy
It’s this one, you can see my commit in the log:
https://packages.fedoraproject.org/pkgs/fedora-workstation-backgrounds/fedora-workstation-backgrounds/
Stan
Thanks. With the MATE Desktop Environment, that package has to be explicitly installed:
dnf install fedora-workstation-backgrounds.noarch
And “Add…” must be clicked in the “Appearance Preferences” window.
It’s amazing what can be done with Blender.
BTW, the tooltips show “Artist: unknown”.
Alireza Haghshenas
Fedora is a real life saver for me. Thanks for the great product.
On my desktop computer, I’m having real trouble: The Fedora 37 live cannot boot when my monitor is connected to the Nvidia Rtx 4090. It does boot properly when monitor is connected to the integrated AMD graphics.
This is not new. In Fedora 36 any Kernel starting and after 5.19.16 have the same problem. I’ve reported this to https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2142277
Can someone help me?
Gregory Bartholomew
I think the Live images usually have a “Install Fedora in basic graphics mode” option that should workaround most video card problems. Beyond that, you’ll probably need to ask for help on Fedora’s help forum — https://ask.fedoraproject.org/
Viacheslav
Hi, have you tried disabling the built-in amd graphics in the bios and reinstalling the nvidia graphics driver via the akmod script? It worked for me with intel graphics paired with a gtx 1050 ti.
Gineesh Madapparambath
It’s beautiful, clean, minimalist and fast. I think most of the community should migrate from Ubuntu into Fedora. I need arch for my use-cases otherwise I would used Fedora as main. Although I use it as main for server side work.
c
(retyping because this UI makes it look like I can only have 1 reply per email?)
Was excited to see that I can scale to something besides 200%. However scaling to 125, 150, or 175 makes the graphics very choppy. Most notable when having System Monitor open and list Processes. The mouse just bounces around. Everything is very smooth at 100% or 200%.
This is on a Framework laptop using the recommended resolution 2256×1504.
This is on the Cinnamon spin. But I’m about to try going to regular Gnome edition and then install Cinnamon and others ontop.
Only one request: could the torrent downloads be “less well hidden”? I think those should even be promoted as via torrent the integrity and the genuinety of ISO are affirmed (am i right?).
Stan
Verification is a separate step from downloading:
https://getfedora.org/en/security/
Stan
BTW, this will show you what is in fedora.gpg:
$ gpg –show-keys ./fedora.gpg
Antonio Rafael Izquierdo Carrasco
In my understanding is a workstation OS. Is it recommended to use in production environments. If it does not, Is there any flavor of Fedora to compare, for example; with RHEL, CentOS (before sold it) or Current Rocky Linux?
Thanks in advance for your comments and support.
Just a comment, it was my fist Linux flavor that implemented and I started to learn Linux with this. Thank you so much!
Best regards!
Eduard Lucena
Sure, try the Fedora Server, I used at home to my local servers: a docker apps server and a file server, both are super stable with streaming and everything. https://getfedora.org/es/server/download/
Oleg
Rocky is great for production environments. Fedora is a test platform for RHEL. However, Fedora is suitable for use as a workstation in non-critical environments.
Kyrylo
Oleg
I do not recommend updating right now. The last few releases have been released with a bunch of problems and this release was no exception. The Firefox does not start, this is the first thing I found. GTK errors.
Verolomstvo
HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eh1083ur
alt + shift does not work when changing the layout
how to make the keyboard backlight turn on when you touch the touchpad?
Odin Wis
Hi Guys, many people suggest that we should fresh install every new release. Is it really true? Should I do this? I have installed Flatpaks, snaps etc.
Gregory Bartholomew
No it isn’t. Upgrades work fine. About the only time you should need to reinstall is if you want to change the filesystem. And even then, it is possible to copy the existing OS from one filesystem to another. So you wouldn’t strictly have to upgrade even in that case. I run Fedora Linux on PCs and servers that I haven’t done a fresh install on in over a decade.
Dave Yendrembam
Everytime fedora comes out with a new flavour I wait atleast 6 months, because you won’t find new yum repo for stuff that works on fedora new. I recently installed fedora 26 and I have to make install half of the stuff or I have to Google a week to make my workstation work. Honestly whenever I upgrade to new fedora I wastes at least a week figuring out how to make my previous work works