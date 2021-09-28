The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 35 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora Linux 35 release at the end of October.

Download the prerelease from our Get Fedora site:

Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:

Beta Release Highlights

Fedora Workstation

Fedora 35 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 41, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. GNOME 41 includes a redesigned Software application that makes it easier to find and install the tools you need. And now when you enable third-party repositories during installation, you’ll get access to flatpaks from Flathub to supplement the Fedora repository. Fedora 35 Workstation also includes power-profiles-daemon, which allows you to choose between optimizing for system performance or battery life.

Other updates

New in this release is Fedora Kinoite—a KDE Plasma environment based on rpm-ostree technology. Like Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite provides atomic updates and an immutable operating system for increased reliability.

Fedora Linux 35 builds on the switch to PipeWire for managing audio by introducing WirePlumber as the default session manager. WirePlumber enables customization of rules for routing streams to and from devices.

Of course, there’s the usual update of programming languages and libraries: Python 3.10, Perl 5.34, PHP 8.0 and more!

Testing needed

Since this is a Beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora QA team via the test mailing list or in the #fedora-qa channel on Libera.chat. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked on the Common F35 Bugs page.

For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.

What is the Beta Release?

A Beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the Beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora Linux users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora Linux, but the Linux ecosystem and free software as a whole.

More information

For more detailed information about what’s new on Fedora Linux 35 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora Linux 35 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.