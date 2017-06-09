GNOME, the Fedora Workstation default environment, has a well known Alt+Tab feature to switch apps. This control groups windows for a single app together. For example, multiple terminal windows appear as a single terminal app. The Alt+` (backtick or backquote) shortcut switches between those windows in a single app. But a helpful GNOME extension, Alternate Tab, changes this behavior.
GNOME supports a Classic mode of operation. This mode allows GNOME version 3 to behave similarly to the previous version 2. The Classic mode groups a number of extensions together to achieve this goal. These extensions include the Alternate Tab extension.
The extension switches behavior of the Alt+Tab display. With this extension, each window appears separately. Some users find navigation easier with this behavior in place.
Installing the Alternate Tab extension
Fedora Workstation includes the Classic mode by default. That includes the Alternate Tab extension. If you have a different edition installed, you can still install this extension. There are many ways to enable the extension afterward. One way is to use the GNOME Tweak Tool. Use the Software app, or use sudo along with the dnf command, to install these packages if you don’t have them already:
sudo dnf install gnome-shell-extension-alternate-tab gnome-tweak-tool
Open the Tweak Tool from the GNOME Shell overview and go to the Extensions tab. Find AlternateTab and enable it using the On/Off switch:
Once you follow this process, you can use the new Alt+Tab behavior. Notice how in this example, each terminal has its own entry in the selector control.
June 9, 2017 at 08:21
How does one make the terminal (or any app for that matter) icon appear beside the name in the status bar?
June 9, 2017 at 11:27
Gnome Tweak Tool > Top Bar > set Show Application Menu to ON
June 9, 2017 at 09:20
I wish people stopped advertising that extension – it really doesn’t do what most folks think it does. Its only purpose is to allow the Alt+Tab shortcut to behave differently – using the default app switcher or the non-default window switcher – depending on which session the user picked at the login screen.
In other words: GNOME already includes a window switcher out of the box, it simply does not have a keyboard shortcut assigned by default. Changing that does not require any extensions however:
$ gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.wm.keybindings switch-applications ‘[]’
$ gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.wm.keybindings switch-windows ‘[“Tab”]’
(Both shortcuts are also listed in the “Navigation” section of the keyboard settings, but using the command line avoids a long-standing bug about shortcut actions with more than one keybinding assigned)
June 9, 2017 at 16:49
Excellent advice. Thanks for the detailed information on how to get to the desired goal with gsettings.
June 9, 2017 at 21:17
Maybe if this is an ongoing problem Gnome should make it a little easier to change this behaviour without using extensions.
June 9, 2017 at 21:25
Well, if you can get yourself to use Super+Tab instead of Alt+Tab, it’s as easy as:
– open Settings
– select Keyboard
– locate Navigation/Switch Windows
– set Super+Tab as new shortcut
That is, you configure it just like any other keyboard shortcut.