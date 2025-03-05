4 cool new projects to try in Copr for March 2025

This article series takes a closer look at interesting projects that recently landed in Copr.

Copr is a build-system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects with a wide variety of purposes, targeting diverse groups of users. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already transitioning into the official Fedora repositories, and others fall somewhere in between. Copr allows you to install third-party software not found in the standard Fedora repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favourite tools to support some non-standard use-cases, and experiment freely.

If you don’t know how to enable a repository or if you are concerned about whether is it safe to use Copr, please consult the project documentation.

Spotify Qt

Spotify-qt is an unofficial lightweight Spotify client developed in Qt, intended as a faster, smaller alternative to the official Spotify application. Actual playback requires another Spotify client running in the background (for example librespot), which can be easily configured within the app. Note that controlling playback requires Spotify Premium.

Key features:

Low resource consumption

Highly customizable

Multiplatform support

For more detailed information, see the FAQ. For instance, you can find there a step-by-step guide on configuring your own Spotify application in the Spotify Dashboard.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides spotify-qt for Fedora 40, 41, 42, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable kraxarn/spotify-qt sudo dnf install spotify-qt

Ghostty

Ghostty is a terminal emulator that wants to balance speed, rich functionality, and provide a native and friendly user interface. While many terminal emulators choose between performance and features, ghostty aims to excel at both while providing a native look and feel.

Key features:

Supports multiple windows, tabs, and split views out of the box

GPU acceleration

Platform-native UI (on macOS and Linux)

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides ghostty and ghostty-git (for those who want the latest build from the main branch) for Fedora 40, 41, 42, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable pgdev/ghostty sudo dnf install ghostty # (or ghostty-git)

Zen Browser

Zen Browser centres its design around vertical tabs. This is a concept shared by browsers like Vivaldi, Brave, and especially Arc Browser. Zen Browser provides features like Split View, Zen Sidebar (a detachable sidebar for quick side-by-side browsing), and Zen Glance (for previewing a site without leaving your current page). You can also organize your tabs with “workspaces,” allowing you to separate personal-related and work-related contexts.

Key features:

Strong privacy focus – blocks trackers, ads, and other unwanted content

Modern interface with focus on vertical tab management

Split View and detachable sidebar

Workspaces to keep tab groups organized

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides zen-browser for Fedora 40, 41, 42, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable sneexy/zen-browser sudo dnf install zen-browser

LACT

LACT is a powerful tool for advanced control and monitoring of AMD, Nvidia, and Intel GPUs on Linux. It allows you to view detailed information about your GPU, monitor performance and thermal data, configure power limits, customize fan curves, and even overclock GPU and VRAM clocks if supported by your driver. LACT does not rely on X11 extensions, so it should work in any desktop session environment.

Key features:

GPU information display and monitoring

Power limit configuration, fan curve customization

Overclocking

To check whether your hardware is supported and how to configure LACT properly, please take a look at the documentation.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides lact for standard installation, lact-headless for a setup without GUI, and lact-libadwaita for GUI built with Libadwaita, all for Fedora 40, 41, 42, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable ilyaz/LACT sudo dnf install lact # (or with -headless or -libadwaita)

and then enable the service

sudo systemctl enable --now lactd