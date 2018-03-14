The recent DevConf.cz conference in Brno, Czechia is an annual event run by and for open source developers and enthusiasts. Hundreds of speakers showed off countless technologies and features advancing the state of open source in Linux and far beyond. A perennially popular subject at open source conferences is security. Below is a selection of videos from the many outstanding sessions where presenters covered security topics.

Everyday security

Developers’ and administrators’ daily work can bring them into situations where mistakes can be costly. Miscreants can use numerous vectors to stage attacks or take advantage of software flaws. In this session, Christian Heimes shows how he has run into these issues in his work, and shares some thoughts on how to avoid common blunders. View the session here:

Autonomous security agents

Computer attacks are basically driven by scripts. In seconds, they can recon, exploit, and collect data of interest. DARPA’s Cyber Grand Challenge this year showed that computer security must match the speed of these attacks. In this session, Steve Grubb covers how autonomous security agents can deal with these threats. Watch the session here:

SELinux loves Modularity

Currently, Fedora delivers the entire distribution SELinux policy in a single RPM package. This approach worked well when SELinux was first introduced. But as the legacy Fedora model starts to shift towards a decomposed, modular approach, so should the Fedora SELinux policy. In this session, Paul Moore talks about SELinux Modularity concepts, its advantages, and its necessity. Check out the talk here: