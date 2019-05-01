3 apps to manage personal finances in Fedora

There are numerous services available on the web for managing your personal finances. Although they may be convenient, they also often mean leaving your most valuable personal data with a company you can’t monitor. Some people are comfortable with this level of trust.

Whether you are or not, you might be interested in an app you can maintain on your own system. This means your data never has to leave your own computer if you don’t want. One of these three apps might be what you’re looking for.

HomeBank

HomeBank is a fully featured way to manage multiple accounts. It’s easy to set up and keep updated. It has multiple ways to categorize and graph income and liabilities so you can see where your money goes. It’s available through the official Fedora repositories.

A simple account set up in HomeBank with a few transactions.

To install HomeBank, open the Software app, search for HomeBank, and select the app. Then click Install to add it to your system. HomeBank is also available via a Flatpak.

KMyMoney

The KMyMoney app is a mature app that has been around for a long while. It has a robust set of features to help you manage multiple accounts, including assets, liabilities, taxes, and more. KMyMoney includes a full set of tools for managing investments and making forecasts. It also sports a huge set of reports for seeing how your money is doing.

A subset of the many reports available in KMyMoney.

To install, use a software center app, or use the command line:

$ sudo dnf install kmymoney

GnuCash

One of the most venerable free GUI apps for personal finance is GnuCash. GnuCash is not just for personal finances. It also has functions for managing income, assets, and liabilities for a business. That doesn’t mean you can’t use it for managing just your own accounts. Check out the online tutorial and guide to get started.

Checking account records shown in GnuCash.

Open the Software app, search for GnuCash, and select the app. Then click Install to add it to your system. Or use dnf install as above to install the gnucash package.

It’s now available via Flathub which makes installation easy. If you don’t have Flathub support, check out this article on the Fedora Magazine for how to use it. Then you can also use the flatpak install GnuCash command with a terminal.

Paul W. Frields

Paul W. Frields has been a Linux user and enthusiast since 1997, and joined the Fedora Project in 2003, shortly after launch. He was a founding member of the Fedora Project Board, and has worked on documentation, website publishing, advocacy, toolchain development, and maintaining software. He joined Red Hat as Fedora Project Leader from February 2008 to July 2010, and remains with Red Hat as an engineering manager. He currently lives with his wife and two children in Virginia.

