What’s New in Fedora KDE 40?

Fedora Linux is a community developed and maintained operating system. Fedora KDE is one of our adaptations of Fedora Linux for your laptop or desktop. With this milestone release of Fedora KDE 40, we hope that you’ll be interested in trying an OS that belongs to you from start to finish, from install to first shut down, from UI customizations to major changes under the hood!

KDE Plasma 6

The all-encompassing change in Fedora KDE 40 is the introduction of KDE Plasma 6. It’s the first major release of the Plasma desktop environment in nine years! Additionally, Fedora KDE is one of the first major distros to ship Plasma 6, and we’re the first Fedora Linux desktop variant to ship Wayland-only (not to worry, we retain full support for X11 applications!), enabling the project to push forward improvements to Wayland for the benefit of the entire Linux community. This builds upon the work done in previous Fedora Linux releases to have Fedora KDE run in Wayland from login to shutdown by default.

Featured Highlights

There’s a new Overview Effect for keeping tabs on all of your open applications across all your virtual desktops.

Partial support for HDR is implemented in this release on the way to having full support.

Accessibility improvements have been introduced with color blindness correction filters.

A new look to the taskbar comes in the form of a floating panel! Plasma 6 also makes customizing panels easier than ever with an understandable UI to help users make the changes they want with minimal effort.

The Breeze UI theme that has been a hallmark of Plasma for a while gets a refresh with simplifications and modernizations where needed.

NeoChat, KDE’s Matrix client, is provided by default for you to try.

The Cube has returned! The new Overview Effect is cool, but using the Cube to manage your virtual desktops is a fantastic party trick to impress your friends next time you’re sharing your screen. 😉

You can find more changes and improvements in KDE Plasma 6 from their megarelease page!

A word about Kinoite…

If you have an interest in what all of the immutable / atomic / cloud-native / composable / image-based fuss is about, Fedora Atomic Desktops is a great entry point into that world. Case in point, check out Fedora Kinoite 40, an atomic implementation of Fedora KDE that also comes with Plasma 6!

Also check out…

All of the fun events Fedora has coming up!

Be on the lookout for dates for the Fedora 40 Release Party, a virtual, user-focused, two day conference all about the new things in Fedora and the exciting things happening from our contributors. Will (hopefully) happen in May.

DevConf.CZ on June 13-15.

Flock to Fedora, our in-person, contributor-focused conference, will be happening on August 7-10.

DevConf.US follows right after on August 14-16.

KDE’s contributor conference, Akademy, will come to Germany on September 7-12.

Thanks for learning about Fedora KDE 40. We hope that it will continue to be the reliable and exciting desktop OS you know and love. Share your appreciation or feedback on social media with #FedoraKDE!

Try Fedora KDE 40 today!