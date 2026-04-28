What’s New in Fedora Workstation 44

This article highlights a few noteworthy changes in the latest release of Fedora Workstation that we think you will love. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.

GNOME 50

Fedora Linux 44 Workstation ships with the latest GNOME release, GNOME 50. This comes with a long list of refinements to your desktop, including everything from accessibility, to color management and remote desktop.

As part of the Digital Wellbeing initiative, new native Parental Controls let you set screen time limits and bedtimes directly from Settings.

Many of the applications that are installed by default on the Fedora Workstation have also seen improvements, from the Document Viewer to the File Manager and the Calendar.

To learn more about these and other changes, you can read the GNOME 50 release notes.

Be sure to check out the Fedora Linux 44 Change Set wiki for even more details about all the features and changes that went into Fedora Linux 44. Use the Fedora Discussion forum or Fedora’s Matrix chat server if you want to converse with the Fedora community about this new release!