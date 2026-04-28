What’s New in Fedora Workstation 44

This article highlights a few noteworthy changes in the latest release of Fedora Workstation that we think you will love. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.
GNOME 50
Fedora Linux 44 Workstation ships with the latest GNOME release, GNOME 50. This comes with a long list of refinements to your desktop, including everything from accessibility, to color management and remote desktop.
As part of the Digital Wellbeing initiative, new native Parental Controls let you set screen time limits and bedtimes directly from Settings.
Many of the applications that are installed by default on the Fedora Workstation have also seen improvements, from the Document Viewer to the File Manager and the Calendar.
To learn more about these and other changes, you can read the GNOME 50 release notes.
Wrap-up
Be sure to check out the Fedora Linux 44 Change Set wiki for even more details about all the features and changes that went into Fedora Linux 44. Use the Fedora Discussion forum or Fedora’s Matrix chat server if you want to converse with the Fedora community about this new release!
Mark Lesti
its still buggy . and there are still blockers. hmmmm
could not even update the system. after fresh install
its just does not work ! pls check !
Richard England
You might ask specific questions about your “blockers” and update issues on ask.fedoraproject.org.
James
Tried to update to Fedora 44 but by the time I put my long password in a window said timeout has been reached. Same thing happened when I tried to update from 42 to 43. we are supposed to use long passwords, right? i e entually got 43 now frustration again.
Richard England
More people will be available to help you address your issue if you ask for assistance at ask.fedoraproject.org
jackson
i have been trying to upgrade to 44 fedora from 43 todat around 6 pm til now 8 pm, it keeps saying upgrade failed. my internet is okay and yes its just eating my internet data now 4gb gone but the upgrade wont finish, ending at 55% sometimes 45%. Whats the problem here
Gregory Bartholomew
You should probably ask on ask.fedoraproject.org. Personally, I prefer using the CLI (dnf update ‐‐releasever=44) that gives a little more feedback, but doing that “right” is a bit more involved. The CLI update should be done while in the CLI-only multi-user target, not the normal graphical target. If the CLI update fails, you should get a notification about what package failed and why (not available from the mirror, conflicts with another installed package, etc.).