What’s new in Fedora 32 Workstation

Fedora 32 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora 32 Workstation. Read more details below.
GNOME 3.36
Fedora 32 Workstation includes the latest release of GNOME Desktop Environment for users of all types. GNOME 3.36 in Fedora 32 Workstation includes many updates and improvements, including:
Redesigned Lock Screen
The lock screen in Fedora 32 is a totally new experience. The new design removes the “window shade” metaphor used in previous releases, and focuses on ease and speed of use.
New Extensions Application
Fedora 32 features the new Extensions application, to easily manage your GNOME Extensions. In the past, extensions were installed, configured, and enabled using either the Software application and / or the Tweak Tool.
Note that the Extensions application is not installed by default on Fedora 32. To either use the Software application to search and install, or use the following command in the terminal:
sudo dnf install gnome-extensions-app
Reorganized Settings
Eagle-eyed Fedora users will notice that the Settings application has been re-organized. The structure of the settings categories is a lot flatter, resulting in more settings being visible at a glance.
Additionally, the About category now has a more information about your system, including which windowing system you are running (e.g. Wayland)
Redesigned Notifications / Calendar popover
The Notifications / Calendar popover — toggled by clicking on the Date and Time at the top of your desktop — has had numerous small style tweaks. Additionally, the popover now has a Do Not Disturb switch to quickly disable all notifications. This quick access is useful when presenting your screen, and not wanting your personal notifications appearing.
Redesigned Clocks Application
The Clocks application is totally redesigned in Fedora 32. It features a design that works better on smaller windows.
GNOME 3.36 also provides many additional features and enhancements. Check out the GNOME 3.36 Release Notes for further information
Improved Out of Memory handling
Previously, if a system encountered a low-memory situation, it may have encountered heavy swap usage (aka swap thrashing)– sometimes resulting in the Workstation UI slowing down, or becoming unresponsive for periods of time. Fedora 32 Workstation now ships and enables EarlyOOM by default. EarlyOOM enables users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage.
zermok
important question, PYTHON2.7 still present? if not, any tutorial to install it?
I’m using a lot of python apps that will never be updated, thanks
Ben Cotton
Yes, Python 2.7 will remain available in the python27 package. See here for more information.
FeRD (Frank Dana)
@zermok: Basically,
to install it. You’ll either have to edit your python2 scripts to use a
shebang, set up virtualenvs, or… I guess perform some symlink surgery in
.
Luca
For curiosity, which are these “lot of python apps”?
Sorb
No mentioning packaging kernel 5.6 with WireGuard support?
Jordan
I was thinking about the dark theme for my eyes in this version :eyes:
Miran Al Mehrab
Is Nvidia proprietary driver included into the .iso file ?
Jyrki Tikka
Fedora does not distribute proprietary software so the answer is no.
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Forbidden_items
As always this driver is provided by the RPM Fusion repository.
https://rpmfusion.org
C.
It would be great if these guides included instructions for Fedora Silverblue.
Mivall
I like this OS 😉
Morvan
I filled (in conjunction with other peoples, I just enforced bug appearance): Here, which sluggishes too much boot time. Any news?