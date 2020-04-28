What’s new in Fedora 32 Workstation

Posted by on April 28, 2020 11 Comments

Recent Posts

Upgrading Fedora 31 to Fedora 32

Fedora 32 is officially here!

 Fedora and Lenovo!

Coming soon: Fedora on Lenovo laptops!

Fedora 32 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora 32 Workstation. Read more details below.

GNOME 3.36

Fedora 32 Workstation includes the latest release of GNOME Desktop Environment for users of all types. GNOME 3.36 in Fedora 32 Workstation includes many updates and improvements, including:

Redesigned Lock Screen

The lock screen in Fedora 32 is a totally new experience. The new design removes the “window shade” metaphor used in previous releases, and focuses on ease and speed of use.

Unlock screen in Fedora 32

New Extensions Application

Fedora 32 features the new Extensions application, to easily manage your GNOME Extensions. In the past, extensions were installed, configured, and enabled using either the Software application and / or the Tweak Tool.

The new Extensions application in Fedora 32

Note that the Extensions application is not installed by default on Fedora 32. To either use the Software application to search and install, or use the following command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install gnome-extensions-app

Reorganized Settings

Eagle-eyed Fedora users will notice that the Settings application has been re-organized. The structure of the settings categories is a lot flatter, resulting in more settings being visible at a glance.

Additionally, the About category now has a more information about your system, including which windowing system you are running (e.g. Wayland)

The reorganized settings application in Fedora 32

Redesigned Notifications / Calendar popover

The Notifications / Calendar popover — toggled by clicking on the Date and Time at the top of your desktop — has had numerous small style tweaks. Additionally, the popover now has a Do Not Disturb switch to quickly disable all notifications. This quick access is useful when presenting your screen, and not wanting your personal notifications appearing.

The new Notification / Calendar popover in Fedora 32

Redesigned Clocks Application

The Clocks application is totally redesigned in Fedora 32. It features a design that works better on smaller windows.

The Clocks application in Fedora 32

GNOME 3.36 also provides many additional features and enhancements. Check out the GNOME 3.36 Release Notes for further information

Improved Out of Memory handling

Previously, if a system encountered a low-memory situation, it may have encountered heavy swap usage (aka swap thrashing)– sometimes resulting in the Workstation UI slowing down, or becoming unresponsive for periods of time. Fedora 32 Workstation now ships and enables EarlyOOM by default. EarlyOOM enables users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage. 

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

11 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. zermok

    important question, PYTHON2.7 still present? if not, any tutorial to install it?
    I’m using a lot of python apps that will never be updated, thanks

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

    • Ben Cotton

      Yes, Python 2.7 will remain available in the python27 package. See here for more information.

      April 28, 2020
      Reply

    • FeRD (Frank Dana)

      @zermok: Basically,

      sudo dnf install python27

      to install it. You’ll either have to edit your python2 scripts to use a

      #!/usr/bin/python2.7

      shebang, set up virtualenvs, or… I guess perform some symlink surgery in

      /usr/bin/

      .

      April 28, 2020
      Reply

    • Luca

      For curiosity, which are these “lot of python apps”?

      April 28, 2020
      Reply

  2. Sorb

    No mentioning packaging kernel 5.6 with WireGuard support?

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

  3. Jordan

    I was thinking about the dark theme for my eyes in this version :eyes:

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

  4. Miran Al Mehrab

    Is Nvidia proprietary driver included into the .iso file ?

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

  5. C.

    It would be great if these guides included instructions for Fedora Silverblue.

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

  6. Mivall

    I like this OS 😉

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

  7. Morvan

    I filled (in conjunction with other peoples, I just enforced bug appearance): Here, which sluggishes too much boot time. Any news?

    April 28, 2020
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 32 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 6,466 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: