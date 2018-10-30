What’s New in Fedora 29 Workstation

Fedora 29 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation. Read more details below.

GNOME 3.30

Fedora 29 features GNOME 3.30 as the default desktop environment. GNOME 3.30 includes a number of enhancements to the core applications, including performance improvements in GJS (this should improve GNOME Shell as well as other GJS-based applications).

For more information about all the new features and enhancements see GNOME 3.30’s release announcement and release notes.

GNOME Software now supports automatic updates for Flatpak in Fedora 29. Flatpak is a next-generation technology for building and distributing desktop applications on Linux. It makes it easy for software makers to support multiple distributions with one format.

Remote Desktop

GNOME Boxes now supports connecting to remote Windows machines using RDP. You can attach to Windows systems from the comfort and security of your Fedora Workstation, with the same easy interface as your virtual machines.

Lower memory usage

Some improvements have been made to the memory usage of GNOME. This helps it run better on reduced memory devices, such as the Raspberry Pi and other ARM SBCs (Single Board Computers), courtesy of contributors at the GNOME performance hackfest.

Silverblue

You can also try Fedora Silverblue — it’s all the features of Workstation but combined with the rpm-ostree features of Fedora Atomic. Worry-free upgrades (with backouts) are just one of the benefits of this technology. Look for Silverblue to become even more exciting and central in future Fedora releases.

…And more!

There’s even more to love about Fedora 29 Workstation. Install or take it from a test drive here.