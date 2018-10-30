What’s New in Fedora 29 Workstation

Fedora 29 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation. Read more details below.
GNOME 3.30
Fedora 29 features GNOME 3.30 as the default desktop environment. GNOME 3.30 includes a number of enhancements to the core applications, including performance improvements in GJS (this should improve GNOME Shell as well as other GJS-based applications).
For more information about all the new features and enhancements see GNOME 3.30’s release announcement and release notes.
Automatic updates
GNOME Software now supports automatic updates for Flatpak in Fedora 29. Flatpak is a next-generation technology for building and distributing desktop applications on Linux. It makes it easy for software makers to support multiple distributions with one format.
Remote Desktop
GNOME Boxes now supports connecting to remote Windows machines using RDP. You can attach to Windows systems from the comfort and security of your Fedora Workstation, with the same easy interface as your virtual machines.
Lower memory usage
Some improvements have been made to the memory usage of GNOME. This helps it run better on reduced memory devices, such as the Raspberry Pi and other ARM SBCs (Single Board Computers), courtesy of contributors at the GNOME performance hackfest.
Silverblue
You can also try Fedora Silverblue — it’s all the features of Workstation but combined with the rpm-ostree features of Fedora Atomic. Worry-free upgrades (with backouts) are just one of the benefits of this technology. Look for Silverblue to become even more exciting and central in future Fedora releases.
…And more!
There’s even more to love about Fedora 29 Workstation. Install or take it from a test drive here.
Mark G0USL
Exciting times! 29 is installed on the laptop, Tomorrow I will start my setup from the laptop to remote control my amateur radio equipment AND upgrade my comms pc to Fed29 on a brand new ssd bought specifically for the job PLUS install Fed29 on my standalone machine. Busy busy!! Thanks to all involved
Yogesh Sharma
Thank you Fedora Team !!!
As always great release. Started with release candidate on my travel laptop and today morning upgraded my primary laptop and desktop. Upgrade using dnf was as always very smooth.
Any idea if gnome podcast app will be packaged as rpm ?
maimela
busy setting up for a fresh install of Fedora 29, downloaded the ISO about to do the switch
C.Groove
Thanks for this fantastic system, i am impressed. I hope you will continue to provide to the dnf/rpm based environement, it works fantastic.
I hope F30 and later version will still offer a fully rpm based packages. I will not support the flatpack desktop app shipment.
Enirco
Thanks a lot for your works.
I love Linux and yours is the best distro.
Enirco
Paul W. Frields
@Enrico: I’m just one person who helps a little bit each day on the Magazine. But on behalf of the whole Fedora team and community, thanks for this (and everyone above who expressed gratitude and happiness at the release). We all care that you appreciate what the community puts out there for you for free every day. It means a lot. Thanks back to you for using Fedora!
Robert
Yay! Love Fedora Linux and Red Hat Linux before they turned into business only company. I’ll set it up on my MacBook Pro 9.1 (Mid-2011), hopefully it’ll work. For some reason my MacBook 9.1 (Mid-2011) refused to accept WorkStation but the Fedora Spans. Ah, well, I am gonna to use Fedora LXDE with my laptop! 🙂
Paul W. Frields
@Robert: Yes, Red Hat is a business — but remember that open source is the foundation of that business. That’s why they underwrite Fedora. 😉