What’s New in Fedora 29 Workstation

Posted by on October 30, 2018 8 Comments

More Like This

Importing images with GNOME Photos

Anaconda improvements in Fedora 28

Test Internationalization improvements coming in Fedora 29

Recent Posts

Upgrading Fedora 28 to Fedora 29

Announcing the release of Fedora 29

 Say thanks during Fedora Appreciation Week 2018 (Nov. 5-11)

Say thanks during Fedora Appreciation Week (Nov. 5-11)

Fedora 29 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation. Read more details below.

GNOME 3.30

Fedora 29 features GNOME 3.30 as the default desktop environment. GNOME 3.30 includes a number of enhancements to the core applications, including performance improvements in GJS (this should improve GNOME Shell as well as other GJS-based applications).

For more information about all the new features and enhancements see GNOME 3.30’s release announcement and release notes.

Automatic updates

GNOME Software now supports automatic updates for Flatpak in Fedora 29. Flatpak is a next-generation technology for building and distributing desktop applications on Linux. It makes it easy for software makers to support multiple distributions with one format.

Remote Desktop

GNOME Boxes now supports connecting to remote Windows machines using RDP. You can attach to Windows systems from the comfort and security of your Fedora Workstation, with the same easy interface as your virtual machines.

Lower memory usage

Some improvements have been made to the memory usage of GNOME. This helps it run better on reduced memory devices, such as the Raspberry Pi and other ARM SBCs (Single Board Computers), courtesy of contributors at the GNOME performance hackfest.

Silverblue

You can also try Fedora Silverblue — it’s all the features of Workstation but combined with the rpm-ostree features of Fedora Atomic. Worry-free upgrades (with backouts) are just one of the benefits of this technology. Look for Silverblue to become even more exciting and central in future Fedora releases.

…And more!

There’s even more to love about Fedora 29 Workstation. Install or take it from a test drive here.

Fedora Project community

Paul W. Frields

Paul W. Frields has been a Linux user and enthusiast since 1997, and joined the Fedora Project in 2003, shortly after launch. He was a founding member of the Fedora Project Board, and has worked on documentation, website publishing, advocacy, toolchain development, and maintaining software. He joined Red Hat as Fedora Project Leader from February 2008 to July 2010, and remains with Red Hat as an engineering manager. He currently lives with his wife and two children in Virginia.

8 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Mark G0USL

    Exciting times! 29 is installed on the laptop, Tomorrow I will start my setup from the laptop to remote control my amateur radio equipment AND upgrade my comms pc to Fed29 on a brand new ssd bought specifically for the job PLUS install Fed29 on my standalone machine. Busy busy!! Thanks to all involved

    October 31, 2018
    Reply

  2. Yogesh Sharma

    Thank you Fedora Team !!!

    As always great release. Started with release candidate on my travel laptop and today morning upgraded my primary laptop and desktop. Upgrade using dnf was as always very smooth.

    Any idea if gnome podcast app will be packaged as rpm ?

    October 31, 2018
    Reply

  3. maimela

    busy setting up for a fresh install of Fedora 29, downloaded the ISO about to do the switch

    October 31, 2018
    Reply

  4. C.Groove

    Thanks for this fantastic system, i am impressed. I hope you will continue to provide to the dnf/rpm based environement, it works fantastic.

    I hope F30 and later version will still offer a fully rpm based packages. I will not support the flatpack desktop app shipment.

    October 31, 2018
    Reply

  5. Enirco

    Thanks a lot for your works.
    I love Linux and yours is the best distro.
    Enirco

    October 31, 2018
    Reply
    •

      Paul W. Frields

      @Enrico: I’m just one person who helps a little bit each day on the Magazine. But on behalf of the whole Fedora team and community, thanks for this (and everyone above who expressed gratitude and happiness at the release). We all care that you appreciate what the community puts out there for you for free every day. It means a lot. Thanks back to you for using Fedora!

      October 31, 2018
      Reply

  6. Robert

    Yay! Love Fedora Linux and Red Hat Linux before they turned into business only company. I’ll set it up on my MacBook Pro 9.1 (Mid-2011), hopefully it’ll work. For some reason my MacBook 9.1 (Mid-2011) refused to accept WorkStation but the Fedora Spans. Ah, well, I am gonna to use Fedora LXDE with my laptop! 🙂

    October 31, 2018
    Reply
    •

      Paul W. Frields

      @Robert: Yes, Red Hat is a business — but remember that open source is the foundation of that business. That’s why they underwrite Fedora. 😉

      October 31, 2018
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 29 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 4,507 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: