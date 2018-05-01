What’s New in Fedora 28 Workstation

Fedora 28 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation. Read more details below.
Third-Party Repositories
An exciting feature of Fedora 28 is the inclusion of some popular third-party software repositories. When you launch GNOME Software 3.28 the first time, an alert bar asks about enabling third-party repositories. Selecting Enable enables the following repositories:
- Google Chrome, the web browser from Google (google-chrome.repo)
- PyCharm, Python IDE for Professional Developers by JetBrains (_copr_phracek-PyCharm.repo)
- NVIDIA’s proprietary graphics drivers (rpmfusion-nonfree-nvidia-driver.repo)
- Steam client, digital distribution platform developed by Valve Corporation (rpmfusion-nonfree-steam.repo)
Once enabled, the third-party packages can be installed either with GNOME Software or dnf. To find out more about third-party repositories in Fedora, visit this Fedora wiki page.
Improved battery life
Battery life on laptops running Fedora Workstation is improved with various hardware power-saving features now enabled by default. These improvements include a new default SATA Link Power Management policy on all Intel mobile chipsets. This policy sets the SATA link to a disk to into low-power mode when idle, saving approximately 1.0-1.5 watts of power on an idle laptop. Additionally, the Intel HDA codec power saving is enabled by default (with a 1 second timeout), saving approximately 0.4 watts of power on an idle laptop. Finally, USB autosuspend for USB Bluetooth receivers is enabled by default, saving approximately 0.4 watts of power on an idle laptop.
GNOME 3.28
Fedora 28 Workstation features GNOME 3.28 as the default desktop environment. GNOME 3.28 includes a wide range of enhancements, including: updates to Files (nautilus), Contacts, Calendar, Clocks and the on-screen keyboard. Additionally, the new application Usage is added as a Technology Preview to “make it easy to diagnose and resolve performance and capacity issues”
GNOME 3.28 provides updated versions of many of the GNOME default applications. The ability to “star” items is added to both the Files and the Contacts applications. This allows the user to star an item — be it a file, folder, or a contact — for quick access later. Calendar now provides a neater month view, and weather updates displayed alongside your appointments.
For more information about all the new features and enhancements see GNOME 3.28’s release announcement and release notes.
Thunderbolt support
The use of Thunderbolt™ 3 peripherals is now supported in Fedora 28. Thunderbolt is the brand name of a hardware interface developed by Intel that allows the connection of external peripherals to a computer.
Fedora 28 ships with both boltd — the system daemon for securely connecting Thunderbolt devices — and changes to GNOME shell to connect these devices. Newly connected Thunderbolt devices are automatically enrolled by GNOME shell via the daemon if the current user is a system administrator and the session is unlocked. Subsequent connections of the same device will automatically authorize the device.
Improved emoji support
The Noto Color Emoji font is now the default for displaying Emoji on Fedora Workstation. This provides support for Unicode 10.0 emoji, including T-Rex (🦖), Hedgehog (🦔), Broccoli (🥦), and Curling Stone (🥌).
GNOME Photos
Fedora Workstation 28 introduces GNOME Photos as the default photo management application, replacing Shotwell. Photos is a simple application for viewing, browsing and organizing your photo library. In addition to photo organization, Photos also provides basic image editing capabilities, including the ability to add quick photographic filters over your images.
More information about the GNOME Photos application is available on the project’s page on gnome.org
VirtualBox Guest Additions now default
VirtualBox Guest Additions and Guest Drivers are now shipped in the default Fedora Workstation installation. Consequently, any installation of Fedora Workstation as a guest on VirtualBox will have the Guest Additions features working out-of-the-box. Guest Additions add extra useful functionality to VirtualBox guests, including: automatic desktop resizing based on the window-size of the virtual machine, seamless mode (showing only windows from the guest), folder sharing, and copy/paste between host and guest.
Streamlined Installation
The installation utility, anaconda, is more streamlined when installing from the Fedora Workstation Live
Other notes
These are only some of the improvements in Fedora 28. Fedora also gives you access to thousands of software apps our community provides. Many of these apps and utilities have also received updates since Fedora 27. When you upgrade, you’ll receive them automatically.
Fedora 28 is available now for download.
Sergio
I’m very proud to be part of this even for a small part like giving one of my pics for the additional backgrounds pack!! Great job, thank you to all Fedora teams!
Enrique Betancourt
I love how Fedora is evolving. I have to say before staying on Fedora I tested several Linux Distributions of any colors and flavors that you might imagine (really a huge list, some of them doesn’t even exist anymore). I started with Fedora when it was on its 20 edition, and since that I haven’t change of OS.
snoze
There are few bugs in fedora 28. GCC nan error message. NAN is non detectable and grub customizer is not working. My code is working fine with all old version of GCC but not with gcc 8. At NAN it print program crash. Any help
Marc Ferguson
This is very exciting. I too agree that Fedora is evolving nicely. What makes trying the next release so easy is the rock solid upgrade process. They’ve come a long way with that process and it is top notch now.
For the emoji support is this in native chat clients or throughout the system? Could I write some notes in gedit and litter it with emoji’s?! 🤔
Leslie Satenstein
I am addicted to Fedora. I became addicted 10 years ago beginning with Fedora core. Gone are the days when Fedora would fit onto a 800megabyte CD.
I have two Fedora versions installed. Gnome 3.28 and KDE. On even days of the month I use F28 Gnome and on the odd days “KDE” plasma.
I cannot say which of the two I prefer.
And yes, every release of Fedora is better than the previous.
Accolades to all the contributors. Without you, …..
Bobby Joel
Hello, I see NVIDIA drivers are now a third party enableable repo. Is the same available for AMD graphics? How do I do.
Dylan
Why just PyCharm? It should be a COPR with all the JetBrains tools, similar to this Ubuntu PPA: https://github.com/JonasGroeger/jetbrains-ppa
ossama
Fedora is the perfect mix between modern Linux, developper station and general usage computer, because I need them all, I’m always on Fedora. I’m very grateful for the continuous quality work. Thank you